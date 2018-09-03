English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Raghuram Rajan Behind India's Declining Growth, Says NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar
The banking sector crisis in India can be identified by Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s second-largest state-owned lender, posting its financial results for the first quarter of 2018-19. It reported a net loss of Rs 940 crore.
Combination photos of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar
New Delhi: With Indian medium and small scale enterprises registering a 100 percent growth in loan defaults and non-performing assets surging on a year-on-year basis, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar laid the blame on former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, stating that his policies led to industries not receiving credits from banks.
“It is a continuation of a trend of a declining growth, and why was this growth declining, it was declining because of the rising NPAs in the banking sector. When this government came into office that figure was 4 lakh crore, it rose to 10.5 lakh crore by the middle of 2017 because under the previous RBI governor, Mr. Rajan, they had identified mechanisms to identify stressed and non-performing assets which is why the banks stopped giving credit to industries,” said Kumar on Monday.
He was responding to a question on why the growth had slowed down post demonetisation. He said the slowdown was not due to the decision to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes but because of Rajan's policies. "There was already a declining trend in the economy. Starting from the last quarter of 2015-16, the growth rate had come down for six successive quarters," he said.
The banking sector crisis in India can be identified by Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s second-largest state-owned lender, posting its financial results for the first quarter of 2018-19. It reported a net loss of Rs 940 crore.
In June 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned in its Financial Stability Report that things would worsen before they become better. In March 2018, gross non-performing advances of all scheduled commercial banks stood at 11.6 percent of gross advances. The RBI outlined what it expected to happen to them a year hence in three scenarios. At best, it projected gross NPAs of 12.2 percent (baseline scenario); at worst, 13.3 percent (severe stress scenario).
“Especially in the case of small scale business, their credit actually shrank. There was a negative growth in the years. Even for the large industries, their growth shrank to 1.5 percent to 2 percent and in some quarter even negative. This has been the highest deleveraging of India’s commercial sector in the country’s economic history. Never had we seen such a continuous year after year of deleveraging of credit. This has been the primary reason for falling growth. The current government ramped up the public capital expenditure for the very raseon,” added Kumar.
For the first quarter of the current financial year, investments grew at 10 percent, lower than the 14.4 percent in the last quarter of the preceding financial year, benefitting from a 27.4 percent rise in the central government’s capital expenditure in the first quarter.
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Friday 31 August , 2018 Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,229.15
|-12.50
|-1.01
|Yes Bank
|339.05
|-4.45
|-1.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,902.15
|-194.25
|-2.14
|Sun Pharma
|656.20
|+3.35
|+0.51
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,230.40
|-10.55
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,433.45
|-6.55
|-0.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,924.00
|-173.25
|-1.90
|Zee Entertain
|500.25
|+1.35
|+0.27
|MphasiS
|1,246.85
|-16.70
|-1.32
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,593.40
|+101.40
|+4.07
|Eicher Motors
|28,885.85
|+826.10
|+2.94
|Wipro
|308.35
|+7.10
|+2.36
|Titan Company
|912.75
|+20.85
|+2.34
|HPCL
|257.50
|+3.70
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|309.15
|+7.50
|+2.49
|Bajaj Auto
|2,765.15
|+18.80
|+0.68
|HDFC Bank
|2,074.30
|+12.05
|+0.58
|Sun Pharma
|655.95
|+3.75
|+0.57
|Coal India
|287.45
|+1.35
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,724.05
|-132.55
|-4.64
|HUL
|1,699.10
|-81.00
|-4.55
|Power Grid Corp
|194.50
|-7.00
|-3.47
|Axis Bank
|631.80
|-17.45
|-2.69
|Tech Mahindra
|745.65
|-20.15
|-2.63
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,699.05
|-81.55
|-4.58
|Power Grid Corp
|194.75
|-5.85
|-2.92
|Axis Bank
|631.75
|-17.45
|-2.69
|ICICI Bank
|334.05
|-8.60
|-2.51
|ITC
|312.75
|-6.40
|-2.01
