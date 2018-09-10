English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raghuram Rajan Blames 'Over Optimistic Bankers' and 'Policy Paralysis' for Mounting Bad Loans
The Parliament's Committee on Estimates had invited Rajan to brief it on the matter after former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian praised him for identifying the NPA crisis and trying to resolve it.
New Delhi: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has blamed the “over optimism of bankers” and “policy paralysis” for mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) in his reply to a parliamentary committee which had sought his views on the pressing issue.
In a report, CNBC TV-18 quoted sources as saying that Rajan told the Murli Manohar Joshi-led panel that banks didn’t do “due diligence” on large loans and the post-2008 slowdown made their growth projections quite unrealistic
The former RBI chief is also learnt to have said that banks extended more loans to prevent ‘zombie’ loans from turning non-performing assets. The Parliament's Committee on Estimates had invited Rajan to brief it on the matter after former Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian praised him for identifying the NPA crisis and trying to resolve it. Rajan, who was RBI governor for three years till September 2016, is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at Chicago Booth School of Business.
The panel has already questioned senior finance ministry officials, including Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and top brass of banks, about rising bad loans.
Members of the panel also demanded various documents including minutes of the board meetings of the public sector banks, in which high-ticket value loans were approved. The banking sector is grappling rising non-performing assets, which touched Rs 8.99 trillion or 10.11 per cent of the total advances at December-end 2017.
Of the gross NPAs, the public sector banks accounted for Rs 7.77 trillion. The rising number of banking frauds has also become a serious cause of concern.
Fmr @RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan sent note on causes, cures of NPAs to Estimates Committee, says NPAs caused by bankers' over-optimism, growth slowdown: Sources to @latha_venkatesh #CNBCTV18ExclusiveAlert: Estimates Committee had requested Rajan for his take on NPAs pic.twitter.com/C7CiRuL8S3
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 10, 2018
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Rajan on his note to the committee adds PSU banks personal & housing loans didn’t slow despite Asset Quality Review (AQR) pic.twitter.com/0awI4mSY4C
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 10, 2018
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Raghuram Rajan on his note to Estimates Committee says had sent list of high-profile fraud cases to PMO for co-ordinated investigation pic.twitter.com/U5nEeGlvlD
— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 10, 2018
