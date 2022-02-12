Rahul Bajaj, Former Chairman of Bajaj Auto, Passes Away at 83

Rahul Bajaj, former chairman of Bajaj Auto, passed away at 83 on Saturday, February 12. Bajaj, veteran industrialist, was at the helm of country’s one of the most popular two-wheeler companies, for nearly five decades. Bajaj stepped down from the role of chairman of Bajaj Auto in April 2021, owing to his age

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February, 2022 in the presence of his closest family members," Bajaj Group said in a statement.

He was one of the longest serving chairmen in corporate India.

Bajaj was born on June 30, 1938 in Kolkata. He graduated with an Honours Degree in Economics from the prestigious St Stephen’s College, Delhi in 1958. He also had a degree in Law from Bombay University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. In 1968, he took over as chief executive officer of Bajaj Auto.

He was the main force behind making Bajaj brand a household name in India. The blockbuster models of Bajaj Chetak and Priya became India’s favourite within few years of launch. In 1990s, two-wheelers in India synonymous with Bajaj, thanks to one and only Rahul Bajaj.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and various leaders took to Twitter to pay tribute to veteran industrialist. “My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years. Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti," tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

