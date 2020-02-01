Take the pledge to vote

Railways Budget 2020: More Tejas-Like Trains to Connect Tourist Sites; Boost for Bengaluru Network

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced more high speed trains like the one between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

February 1, 2020
Railways Budget 2020: More Tejas-Like Trains to Connect Tourist Sites; Boost for Bengaluru Network
File photo of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express.

New Delhi: More semi-high-speed Tejas-like trains will be set up between major tourist destinations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Saturday. Tejas Express is India's first train of its kind with fully automated features which currently runs between Delhi and Lucknow.

The Finance Minister also announced more high speed trains like the one between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Sitharaman also announced government's plans to start electrification of 27,000 km of tracks.

She also announced setting up a large solar powered capacity alongside rail tracks on land owned by railways. She said that government was working to modernise and redevelop many more railway stations and more Tejas like trains will be introduced to connect major tourist attractions. She said that Bengaluru suburban rail will be provided the required boost.

"A governance framework for ports will be set up. It will also look at one major port and its listing on the stock exchanges. Government will provide 20% equity for Bengaluru Suburban Transportation Project. This will be a Rs 18,600 crore project. An allocation of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for trasport infrastructure will be provided in FY21," Sitharaman said.

She also said that Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail to move perishable goods. "To build a seamless national cold supply chain for perishables, Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP model so that perishable goods can be transported quickly."

