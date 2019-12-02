Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Railways Operating Ratio of 98.44% in 2017-18 Worst in Last 10 Years: CAG

A measure of expenditure against revenue, the ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy its finances are.

PTI

Updated:December 2, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Railways Operating Ratio of 98.44% in 2017-18 Worst in Last 10 Years: CAG
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways' operating ratio in 2017-18 was at 98.44 per cent, the worst in the last 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday.

A measure of expenditure against revenue, the ratio shows how efficiently the railway is operating and how healthy its finances are.

An operating ratio of 98.44 per cent means that the railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.

The national auditor said the railways would have ended up with a negative balance of Rs 5,676.29 crore instead of a surplus of Rs 1,665.61 crore but for the advance received from NTPC and IRCON.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,048.20 -7.85 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.15 4.70
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Vodafone Idea 7.80 13.87
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 304.10 4.74
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Infosys 692.90 -0.44
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.60 3.65
JSW Steel 268.30 2.58
Grasim 807.25 2.57
Reliance 1,586.50 2.28
Asian Paints 1,738.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 458.55 3.67
Reliance 1,586.30 2.28
Asian Paints 1,737.00 1.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,633.00 1.15
M&M 534.25 0.79
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Eicher Motors 21,713.10 -5.11
Bharti Infratel 265.50 -3.91
Bajaj Finance 3,950.45 -3.04
ONGC 128.10 -2.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 64.05 -6.22
Bajaj Finance 3,949.40 -3.04
ONGC 128.15 -2.73
Sun Pharma 440.05 -2.17
TML-D 69.90 -1.96
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram