Rajasthan Govt Raises Dearness Allowance For Employees to 17 Percent

Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

The amount of increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the period from July 1, 2019, to February 2, 2020, shall be credited to the general provident fund account of the employees in April 2020.

  • PTI Jaipur
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
The Rajasthan government on Friday revised higher dearness allowance for its employees to 17 per cent, from the existing 12 per cent.


The revised allowance will be effective from July 1, 2019, according to an order of the finance department.

The amount of increase in dearness allowance (DA) for the period from July 1, 2019, to February 2, 2020, shall be credited to the general provident fund account of the employees in April 2020 and cash payment shall be admissible from March 1.

As per the order, The arrear of DA from July 1, 2019, to February 29, 2020, to the employees recruited to the civil services on or after January 1, 2004, and who are governed by the Contributory Pension Scheme shall be paid in April 2020 and a cash payment shall be admissible from March 1, 2020.

