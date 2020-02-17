Rajiv Bansal, Senior IAS Officer of Nagaland Cadre, Takes Charge as Air India Chairman
The post of Air India chairman and managing director (CMD) became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal on Monday took charge as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India.
Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, last served as the additional secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had on Thursday approved his appointment as chairman & managing director, Air India in the rank and pay of additional secretary, the order said.
The post became vacant after incumbent Ashwani Lohani completed his tenure.
