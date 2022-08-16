Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Leaves Behind Rs 32,000-Cr Shareholding: Big Bull Portfolio Attracts Attention

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a networth of about Rs 32,000 crore with shareholding in about 32 companies. The death of the ace investor has put a spotlight on the shares he held. He passed away on Sunday (August 14). He was 62 and was suffering from kidney ailments.

Jhunjhunwala made his first profit in 1986 in Tata Tea shares. He had bought it at Rs 43, which jumped to Rs 143 within three months. The Sensex was at 150 points at that time. Now, his biggest investment is in Titan, a Tata group company. It shows how bullish he has been on the Tata group.

He has shareholdings in about 32 companies, with stakes ranging from below-1 per cent to over 23 per cent. Sector-wise, he has the most exposure in construction and contracting (real estate) at 13 per cent of his overall investments, followed by finance (general) at 6 per cent, pharmaceuticals (6 per cent), private sector banks (6 per cent) and auto ancillaries (3 per cent), pesticides and agro chemicals (3 per cent), hospitals and medical services (3 per cent), softwares (3 per cent) and infrastructure (3 per cent).

The portfolio of Jhunjhunwala, who is also known as the ‘Big Bull’, includes edible oils, footwear, cement, aluminium, packaging, finance (housing), public sector banks, media and entertainment, hotels industries and telecommunications.

At the end of June 2022, Jhunjhunwala had a significant 23.37 per cent stake in Aptech. He has 17.49 per cent shareholding in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, 14.43 per cent in Metro Brands, 12.62 per cent in NCC, 10.03 per cent in Nazara Technologies, 9.81 per cent in Rallis India, 8.48 per cent in Bilcare, 8.22 per cent in Agro Tech Foods, 8.04 per cent Va Tech Wabag Ltd, and 7.54 per cent in Geojit Financial Services.

He also has investments in Titan, Fortis Healthcare, Crisil, Jubilant Pharmova, Jubilant Ingrevia, Autoline Industries, Anant Raj, Karur Vysya Bank, Dishtram Carbogem Amcis, Indian Hotels Company, Federal Bank, Wockhardt, Tata Communications, Tata Motors and Indiabulls, in the range of 6.76 per cent to 1.08 per cent.

In the absolute terms, Jhunjhunwala invested the most Rs 11,086.94 crore in Titan Company till the end of June 2022, followed by Rs 7,017.51 crore in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Rs 3,348.81 crore in Metro Brands, Rs 1,731.12 crore in Tata Motors and Rs 1,301.86 in Crisil.

He also invested Rs 898.91 crore in Fortis Healthcare, Rs 838.99 crore in Federal Bank, Rs 822.48 crore in Canara Bank, Rs 816.31 in Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Rs 505.25 crore in NCC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet on Sunday said, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here