Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rallis India, Hatsun Agro Shares Rally 10% on Strong Q1 Earnings

Rallis India shares jumped as much as 9.7% to Rs 166 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, while Hatsun Agro surged over 10% to touch the level of Rs 775.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 19, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rallis India, Hatsun Agro Shares Rally 10% on Strong Q1 Earnings
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Shares of agrochemical company Rallis India Ltd and dairy company Hatsun Agro Product Ltd rallied on Friday, i.e. 19 July, after the companies reported better-than-expected set of numbers for the first quarter (Q1) of FY20.

Rallis India shares jumped as much as 9.7% to Rs 166 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, while Hatsun Agro surged over 10% to touch the level of Rs 775.

Rallis India reported net profit at Rs 8.32 crore in the June quarter, up 7.22% from Rs 7.76 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net sales of the company stood at Rs 363.13 crore in the first quarter, up 3.05% from Rs. 352.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s consolidated profit jumped 24% to Rs 67.76 crore in the June quarter compared with a year ago.

Operating profit margin for Rallis India rose sharply to 15.2% in the June quarter compared with 14.5% in the same quarter a year ago.

According to a report, 10 of the 18 brokerages covering the Rallis India stock have a “buy” or equivalent ratings, four have “sell” rating and four recommend “hold”.

Meanwhile, Hatsun Agro Q1 profit jumped 35.4% to Rs 51.2 crore compared with Rs 37.8 crore a year ago. Revenue also rose 15.2% in the June quarter to Rs 1,423.2 crore compared with Rs 1,235.6 crore.

Hatsun Agro had announced the results after market hours on 18 July.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,371.09 -526.37 ( -1.35%)

NIFTY 50

11,429.95 -166.95 ( -1.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
RBL Bank 503.05 -13.23
Yes Bank 84.75 -1.22
Bajaj Finance 3,321.00 -4.23
ACC 1,584.45 1.11
Reliance 1,254.15 -0.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Biocon 240.00 -8.76
ICICI Bank 411.75 -1.66
Yes Bank 84.75 -1.22
RBL Bank 504.75 -12.95
Bajaj Finance 3,321.95 -4.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.50 1.93
ONGC 143.05 -0.24
Titan Company 1,086.90 0.64
Coal India 221.75 0.66
TCS 2,078.00 0.58
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.10 1.61
ONGC 143.70 0.14
Coal India 220.60 0.07
TCS 2,077.30 0.57
HCL Tech 1,014.80 -0.34
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,321.00 -4.23
M&M 573.15 -4.06
IndusInd Bank 1,409.80 -4.19
Tata Motors 154.30 -4.01
Eicher Motors 17,700.00 -3.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,321.95 -4.17
M&M 573.00 -4.08
IndusInd Bank 1,410.10 -4.18
Tata Motors 154.30 -4.04
Hero Motocorp 2,413.00 -2.69
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram