Rallis India, Hatsun Agro Shares Rally 10% on Strong Q1 Earnings
Rallis India shares jumped as much as 9.7% to Rs 166 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, while Hatsun Agro surged over 10% to touch the level of Rs 775.
Representative image (Reuters)
Shares of agrochemical company Rallis India Ltd and dairy company Hatsun Agro Product Ltd rallied on Friday, i.e. 19 July, after the companies reported better-than-expected set of numbers for the first quarter (Q1) of FY20.
Rallis India shares jumped as much as 9.7% to Rs 166 apiece in intraday trade on Friday, while Hatsun Agro surged over 10% to touch the level of Rs 775.
Rallis India reported net profit at Rs 8.32 crore in the June quarter, up 7.22% from Rs 7.76 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net sales of the company stood at Rs 363.13 crore in the first quarter, up 3.05% from Rs. 352.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s consolidated profit jumped 24% to Rs 67.76 crore in the June quarter compared with a year ago.
Operating profit margin for Rallis India rose sharply to 15.2% in the June quarter compared with 14.5% in the same quarter a year ago.
According to a report, 10 of the 18 brokerages covering the Rallis India stock have a “buy” or equivalent ratings, four have “sell” rating and four recommend “hold”.
Meanwhile, Hatsun Agro Q1 profit jumped 35.4% to Rs 51.2 crore compared with Rs 37.8 crore a year ago. Revenue also rose 15.2% in the June quarter to Rs 1,423.2 crore compared with Rs 1,235.6 crore.
Hatsun Agro had announced the results after market hours on 18 July.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RBL Bank
|503.05
|-13.23
|Yes Bank
|84.75
|-1.22
|Bajaj Finance
|3,321.00
|-4.23
|ACC
|1,584.45
|1.11
|Reliance
|1,254.15
|-0.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Biocon
|240.00
|-8.76
|ICICI Bank
|411.75
|-1.66
|Yes Bank
|84.75
|-1.22
|RBL Bank
|504.75
|-12.95
|Bajaj Finance
|3,321.95
|-4.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.50
|1.93
|ONGC
|143.05
|-0.24
|Titan Company
|1,086.90
|0.64
|Coal India
|221.75
|0.66
|TCS
|2,078.00
|0.58
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.10
|1.61
|ONGC
|143.70
|0.14
|Coal India
|220.60
|0.07
|TCS
|2,077.30
|0.57
|HCL Tech
|1,014.80
|-0.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,321.00
|-4.23
|M&M
|573.15
|-4.06
|IndusInd Bank
|1,409.80
|-4.19
|Tata Motors
|154.30
|-4.01
|Eicher Motors
|17,700.00
|-3.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,321.95
|-4.17
|M&M
|573.00
|-4.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,410.10
|-4.18
|Tata Motors
|154.30
|-4.04
|Hero Motocorp
|2,413.00
|-2.69
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hot New Addition: NASA to Grow First Fruit on International Space Station
- Dhoni Should be Informed by Selectors About Their Plans: Sehwag
- Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Red Dress and Monogram Lipstick Bag Worth Rs 3 Lakh on Birthday
- He Gives Me So Much Respect, Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed, Says Kareena Kapoor on Diljit Dosanjh
- YouTube Music Now Lets Your Switch Between a Song And Its Music Video With a Single Tap