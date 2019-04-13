English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ramesh Bawa, Former Boss of Debt-Laden IL&FS, Arrested by SFIO
Bawa had resigned from his position in September 2018, after a series of defaults by IL&FS had sent fears of a market crisis.
File photo of former CEO of IL&FS.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former IL&FS MD and CEO Ramesh Bawa has been arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office, two days after the Supreme Court dismissed his petition to stop criminal proceedings against him.
The arrest comes as part of SFIO's investigation into IL&FS and its group companies.
Bawa resigned from his position in September 2018, after a series of defaults by IL&FS had sent fears of a market crisis.
This is the second arrest made by the SFIO in the case. Earlier this month, the agency had arrested former IL&FS chairman Hari Sankaran.
IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of 910 billion rupees ($12.97 billion) and has been trying to sell its assets to repay debt after several defaults forced the government to overhaul its management.
Sankaran granted loans to entities, which were not creditworthy or have been declared non-performing assets, causing wrongful loss to the company and its creditors, Reuters quoted an official as saying.
IL&FS Financial Services had borrowings of more than 170 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) from debt instruments, bank loans and other investment firms, the official said.
A third of the total outstanding loans by a unit of IL&FS to borrowers were either unsecured or had inadequate collateral, a Grant Thornton India audit of the firm reported last month.
Bad loans at Indian banks reached a record $150 billion at the end of March, with state-run banks accounting for the lion's share. The huge pile of bad debt has hurt the bottom lines of state-run banks and hindered their ability to issue new loans.
The arrest comes as part of SFIO's investigation into IL&FS and its group companies.
Bawa resigned from his position in September 2018, after a series of defaults by IL&FS had sent fears of a market crisis.
This is the second arrest made by the SFIO in the case. Earlier this month, the agency had arrested former IL&FS chairman Hari Sankaran.
IL&FS, a major infrastructure financing and construction company, has a total debt of 910 billion rupees ($12.97 billion) and has been trying to sell its assets to repay debt after several defaults forced the government to overhaul its management.
Sankaran granted loans to entities, which were not creditworthy or have been declared non-performing assets, causing wrongful loss to the company and its creditors, Reuters quoted an official as saying.
IL&FS Financial Services had borrowings of more than 170 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) from debt instruments, bank loans and other investment firms, the official said.
A third of the total outstanding loans by a unit of IL&FS to borrowers were either unsecured or had inadequate collateral, a Grant Thornton India audit of the firm reported last month.
Bad loans at Indian banks reached a record $150 billion at the end of March, with state-run banks accounting for the lion's share. The huge pile of bad debt has hurt the bottom lines of state-run banks and hindered their ability to issue new loans.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|111.90
|16.56
|Reliance
|1,343.10
|-0.27
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|TCS
|2,014.50
|-0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|SpiceJet
|109.90
|8.54
|PC Jeweller
|111.95
|16.92
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Reliance
|1,341.95
|-0.31
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|356.75
|4.10
|ITC
|305.75
|3.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,342.85
|2.16
|Cipla
|554.85
|1.84
|Zee Entertain
|418.15
|1.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|305.60
|3.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,332.15
|2.13
|Axis Bank
|764.15
|1.61
|Vedanta
|183.90
|1.43
|Hero Motocorp
|2,640.05
|1.43
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|830.10
|-1.86
|IOC
|155.35
|-1.65
|Bajaj Finance
|3,008.80
|-1.28
|Bharti Airtel
|341.95
|-1.27
|Larsen
|1,360.90
|-1.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|341.55
|-1.71
|Bajaj Finance
|3,007.10
|-1.37
|Larsen
|1,361.05
|-1.22
|Tata Motors
|215.85
|-1.08
|Tata Steel
|533.75
|-0.63
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Sets Her Sights on Politics, May Take the Plunge 'Later in Life'
- IPL 2019 | Gill is Classy and Calm in Pressure Situations: Karthik
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Dresses to Kill in Edgy One-sleeve Pantsuit
- Priyanka Chopra on Marrying Nick Jonas: I Judged a Book by Its Cover
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz Hospitalized, Bedi Wishes for Speedy Recovery
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results