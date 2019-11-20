Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rana Kapoor, Founder of Yes Bank, Now Left with Just 900 Shares of the Lender

Yes Bank’s other co-promoters Madhu Kapur and her family-owned entitiy Mags Finvest Pvt. Ltd together continue to hold 8.33% in the Bank.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 20, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rana Kapoor, Founder of Yes Bank, Now Left with Just 900 Shares of the Lender
File photo of Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor

Yes Bank Ltd, in notification to stock exchanges on Tuesday, reported about a change in shareholding in the company, which showed that promoter and former chief executive Rana Kapoor has been now left with just 900 shares of the bank that he co-founded 15 years ago.

On November 13-14, promoter group firms Yes Capital (India) Pvt. Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt. Ltd, along with Rana Kapoor, sold their remaining 0.8% stake, or 20.42 million shares, in the open market, the company notified. After the transaction, Kapoor and the promoter entities now hold 900 shares in the private bank.

After the announcement, Yes Bank shares rose as much as 2.9% in intra-day trade on Wednesday. At 11:42 am, the stock was trading 0.9% higher at Rs 64.70.

Rana Kapoor had once directly owned 7.41% stake in Yes Bank at the end of the bank’s first financial year of full operations in March 2006. He was still left with 3.92% stake that he owned in personal capacity until last month. In October, however, Kapoor lost this chunk as the pledged shares were invoked and sold in open market.

Promoter firm Yes Capital had also sold 2.16% stake in open market in September 2019 to pare some of its debt. Lenders to Yes Capital and Morgan Credits had also invoked pledged shares in the same month, diluting Rana Kapoor’s stake further.

For those unaware, Rana Kapoor’s family owned stake in Yes Bank directly and through investment firms Yes Capital and Morgan Credits. His daughters Rakhee, Roshni and Radha are directors of the investment companies.

Notably, Yes Bank’s other co-promoters Madhu Kapur and her family-owned entitiy Mags Finvest Pvt. Ltd together continue to hold 8.33% in the Bank.

In a separate development, Yes Bank on Tuesday disclosed divergence in reporting of non-performing assets (NPAs) at Rs 3,277 crore for the financial year 2018-19.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had assessed gross NPAs of Rs 11,159 crore, of which the bank disclosed NPAs of Rs 7,882 crore, resulting in a divergence of 41%. The divergence in net NPAs stood at Rs 2,299 crore, which was 51% of the net NPAs reported by the bank.

Yes Bank also said its board of directors will meet by the end of November to finalize capital raising plans.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,999.10 +59.00 ( +0.49%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.65 2.51
Bharti Airtel 437.30 -0.47
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Vodafone Idea 7.05 16.53
ICICI Bank 495.00 0.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Vodafone Idea 7.07 17.44
Prime Focus 49.15 1.24
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Bharti Airtel 437.25 -0.46
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 307.00 7.40
Sun Pharma 450.00 5.66
IndusInd Bank 1,469.30 5.50
BPCL 544.60 4.94
Dr Reddys Labs 2,838.65 3.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 450.20 5.73
IndusInd Bank 1,468.70 5.50
Yes Bank 65.85 2.65
Reliance 1,547.05 2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,144.10 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 240.90 -3.85
IOC 130.90 -1.58
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.45 -1.50
Eicher Motors 21,489.80 -1.18
Hindalco 190.75 -0.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,599.10 -1.49
Tata Steel 398.55 -0.83
TML-D 76.85 -0.77
HDFC 2,199.60 -0.61
HUL 2,026.95 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram