English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranganath's Departure Irreplaceable Loss for Infosys at a Critical Juncture: Narayana Murthy
Infosys co-founder N R Narayan Murthy described M D Ranganath as "one of the best CFOs" in India and a "rare individual".
Infosys (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Saturday said the exit of the company's CFO M D Ranganath is an "irreplaceable loss" for the IT services firm at a "critical juncture".
Describing him as "one of the best CFOs" in India and a "rare individual", Murthy said in a statement that Ranganath understood all important stakeholders, including clients, delivery teams, employee aspirations, finance, investors, governance, the law, as also "the role of an ethical business in building a better society".
"He is everything the idea of Infosys has always stood for. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for Infosys at this critical juncture," said Murthy.
The comments assume significance given the protracted stand-off in the past between him and the previous Infosys management over issues of corporate governance and severance package doled out to former executives like Rajiv Bansal.
Stating that he had worked with 'Ranga' for over 15 years, Murthy said he has been "instrumental" in raising investor confidence in the company during the last five years by managing costs and margins.
"His ability to take tough decisions in challenging situations, his solid financial expertise, strong value system, unfailing courtesy and flawless execution always distinguished him as an exemplary leader and a key asset for the company," Murthy added.
Earlier today, Infosys said Ranganath has resigned after an 18-year stint at India's second largest IT services firm.
He took over as CFO in 2015 after the exit of Rajiv Bansal.
Ranganath will continue in his current position as CFO till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a statement.
Also Watch
Describing him as "one of the best CFOs" in India and a "rare individual", Murthy said in a statement that Ranganath understood all important stakeholders, including clients, delivery teams, employee aspirations, finance, investors, governance, the law, as also "the role of an ethical business in building a better society".
"He is everything the idea of Infosys has always stood for. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for Infosys at this critical juncture," said Murthy.
The comments assume significance given the protracted stand-off in the past between him and the previous Infosys management over issues of corporate governance and severance package doled out to former executives like Rajiv Bansal.
Stating that he had worked with 'Ranga' for over 15 years, Murthy said he has been "instrumental" in raising investor confidence in the company during the last five years by managing costs and margins.
"His ability to take tough decisions in challenging situations, his solid financial expertise, strong value system, unfailing courtesy and flawless execution always distinguished him as an exemplary leader and a key asset for the company," Murthy added.
Earlier today, Infosys said Ranganath has resigned after an 18-year stint at India's second largest IT services firm.
He took over as CFO in 2015 after the exit of Rajiv Bansal.
Ranganath will continue in his current position as CFO till November 16, 2018, Infosys said in a statement.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Final Journey
Friday 17 August , 2018 Will Miss My Closest Friend Immensely: L K Advani
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|623.50
|+3.80
|+0.61
|Axis Bank
|627.30
|+3.85
|+0.62
|ICICI Bank
|340.00
|+5.70
|+1.71
|ITC
|313.75
|+6.30
|+2.05
|SBI
|302.10
|+9.40
|+3.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RITES
|310.00
|+25.15
|+8.83
|Sun Pharma
|623.30
|+3.70
|+0.60
|Axis Bank
|627.10
|+3.25
|+0.52
|SBI
|302.00
|+9.30
|+3.18
|Tata Steel
|580.60
|+12.50
|+2.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Grasim
|1,045.85
|+46.40
|+4.64
|Yes Bank
|393.20
|+14.75
|+3.90
|Lupin
|881.25
|+31.50
|+3.71
|SBI
|302.10
|+9.40
|+3.21
|Vedanta
|215.20
|+6.40
|+3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|392.95
|+14.25
|+3.76
|SBI
|302.00
|+9.30
|+3.18
|Vedanta
|215.00
|+6.45
|+3.09
|HUL
|1,780.80
|+45.60
|+2.63
|Tata Motors
|257.35
|+6.20
|+2.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|387.70
|-6.10
|-1.55
|Hero Motocorp
|3,242.30
|-40.35
|-1.23
|Eicher Motors
|28,476.15
|-327.70
|-1.14
|ONGC
|163.05
|-1.40
|-0.85
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,152.10
|-48.45
|-0.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,248.60
|-37.50
|-1.14
|ONGC
|163.10
|-1.00
|-0.61
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,148.30
|-53.65
|-0.58
|Coal India
|281.20
|-1.25
|-0.44
|HDFC
|1,883.60
|-7.30
|-0.39
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala Flood Relief
- Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Roka and Engagement Today: Here's What to Expect
- Asian Games: Athletes Like Buffet Spread at Games' Village But Wish For Bigger Rooms
- How a Madrasa in Kozhikode Turned into a Shelter for 400 Kerala Flood Victims
- Apple Claims No Customer Data Stolen by Australian Teen Hacker
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...