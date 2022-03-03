Ratan Tata Has a Message for All Tata Group Employees on Jamsetji Tata's Birth Anniversary

Industrialist Ratan Tata paid his tributes to Tata Group founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata on the occasion of his 183 anniversary. Sharing a picture with the bust of the Jamsetji, Ratan Tata remembered his ethics, values and extended wishes to all the Tata group employees on the occasion. “Mr Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder," Ratan Tata tweeted

Mr. Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata has provided us with his inspiration, his ethics, values and selflessness which have provided dignity and livelihood to thousands of citizens. My best wishes go out to all the Tata group employees on the birth anniversary of our founder. pic.twitter.com/v8YXYluIZS— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) March 3, 2022

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran offered his tribute to the legend in Jamshedpur.

On the occasion of our Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata’s 183rd birth anniversary, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran offers his tribute to the legend in Jamshedpur. #LegendLivesOn #JNTata #ThisIsTata pic.twitter.com/D7x5nvtr4O— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 3, 2022

In the build-up to their founder’s 183 anniversary, the social media pages of Tata Group shared several fascinating stories about Jamsetji’s vision and ideas. In a tweet on Thursday, the group revealed that it was Jamsetji who first had come up with the idea of the Bandra- Worli Sea Link in the 1800s. The idea was manifested over a century later and the Bandra- Worli sea link is today part of Mumbai’s identity.

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link dominates our feeds & Mumbai’s skyline. But few see it for what it is — a manifestation of an idea conceived by our Founder Jamsetji Tata. On the eve of his 183rd birth anniversary, we throwback to his dream of India’s 1st steel enterprise #LegendLivesOn pic.twitter.com/oOpy7BJM33— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) March 2, 2022

Often regarded as the ‘father of Indian industries’, Jamsetji laid the foundation of the Tata Group back in 1968 when India was still under the occupation of the Britishers. He started a cotton trading company in 1868 with an investment of Rs 21,000 which today has turned into a multi-billion conglomerate with businesses around the world.

In 1874, Jamsetji established Empress Mills in Nagpur taking the business beyond the periphery of Mumbai which till then was India’s textile hub. The Empress bill pioneered the welfare of the workforce decades before it was enacted in law. He also constituted the JN Tata Endowment Fund in 1892 to encourage and fund Indian students to seek quality education at global universities of that time.

He was also the pioneer of the hospitality industry in India and had laid the foundation of the first five-star hotel in India, the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. Years later, the hotel is among the most iconic hotels in the world today. Jamsetji passes away in 1904 in Germany at the age of 65.

