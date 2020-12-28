Ratan Tata Turns 83; Here Are Some Facts about the Business Tycoon

Ratan Naval Tata is one of the country’s most successful industrialists who has formerly chaired the Tata Group and the Tata Sons. He is also well known for his philanthropic work which has earned him several awards and recognition, not just in India but globally. For his immeasurable contributions towards national building, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan by the government of India. Today, as he turns 83, we take a look at some interesting facts about him:

1. Born in 1937, Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata who founded the Tata Group. His parents got separated in 1948 when he was just 10. He was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata.

2. He studied at Cornell University College of Architecture and completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

3. Ratan Tata’s first job was managing operations on the shop floor of Tata Steel in 1961.

4. He became the chairman of the Tata Group in 1991 and he took the conglomerate to new heights. During his 21 year tenure, the revenues of Tata Group grew over 40 times and the profit increased over 50 times.

5. Ratan Tata led major acquisitions for the group. Tata Tea acquired Tetley, Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel acquired Corus. These made the conglomerate a global giant.

6. In 2009, he envisioned Tata Nano car, the cheapest car of India worth Rs 1 lakh. He delivered on his promise.

7. The Tata Group, under his leadership, endowed a scholarship fund of $28 million towards Cornell University to provide aid to undergraduate students from India.

8. The group also donated $50 million to construct an executive center at Harvard Business School, which was named Tata Hall.

9. The group also donated Rs 950 million to Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and created the Tata Center for Technology and Design (TCTD) to further innovation in engineering.

10. Ratan Tata is a skilled pilot. In 2007, he became the first Indian to fly an F-16 Falcon.

11. Ratan Tata is unmarried. He has admitted that he came close to marrying four times, but could not go through with it for various reasons.