Ratan Tata's Biography Coming Soon, HarperCollins Seals Rs 2 Crore Publishing Deal

Publishing giant HarperCollins has bagged the global rights to publish the authorized biography of industrialist Ratan Tata. According to a Livemint report based on source inputs, the book is written by former bureaucrat Thomas Mathew and will feature untold stories from Tata’s childhood, college days and early influences in life.

Tata had earlier approved the publication of his biography by the batch IAS officer who had previously authored books like The Winged Wonders of Rashtrapati Bhavanand Abode Under the Dome.While writing the biography, Matthew accessed private papers, photographs, and correspondences of Tata over the past few years. The biography will reportedly also spill the beans on events like the development of the world’s cheapest car, Tata Nano and the controversial exit of former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry in 2016.

The winning bid which was more than Rs 2 core will give HarperCollins the global rights to the print, ebook and audiobook format of the biography. However, the OTT rights of the book shall remain with the original author.

Matthew will initially receive only the advance amount from the publisher for the book’s right. However, as the company recovers the amount from the books’sale, Matthew will start receiving a percentage of sales in form of royalties. The royalties are expected to range somewhere between 5 to 15 per cent.The official confirmation of the deal is awaited.

This is not the first time that a book based on the Tata group or people at the helm of its affairs is being published.Earlier in June last year, Penguin Random House India released a collection of inspirational stories of Tata Group called#TataStories. The stories were compiled by the company’s brand custodian Harish Bhat.

The publishing house followed #TataStories up with another book on the Tata family titled The Story of Tata: 1868 to 2021. Written by Irish-American businessman Peter Casey, the book tracked the Tata Group and family’s journey over the last one and half-century. The book unveiled many fascinating instanced from the family’s life.

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group today comprises 30 companies across ten verticals with a combined net worth of nearly 18 trillion rupees.

