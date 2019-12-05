Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Rate-sensitive Bank, Auto Stocks Fall as RBI Surprises with its Decision to Hold Key Policy Rates

The BSE Bank index closed at 36,147.31, down 0.76 per cent while the BSE auto index settled 0.64 per cent lower at 17,810.17.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rate-sensitive Bank, Auto Stocks Fall as RBI Surprises with its Decision to Hold Key Policy Rates
Representative image.

New Delhi: Rate-sensitive bank and auto stocks fell on Thursday while realty companies largely depicted a mixed trend after the Reserve Bank surprised with its decision to hold key policy rates.

Among bank stocks, IndusInd Bank fell 2.21 per cent, RBL Bank 1.95 per cent, SBI 1.65 per cent, Yes Bank 1.51 per cent, Axis Bank 1.39 per cent, Federal Bank 1.25 per cent, HDFC Bank 0.50 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.46 per cent and ICICI Bank 0.27 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE Bank index closed at 36,147.31, down 0.76 per cent.

The Reserve Bank on Thursday unexpectedly hit a pause button on cutting interest rate as it gave more importance to prevailing inflation pressure and rising food prices over a worrying slowdown in the economy.

After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent.

Among auto companies, Tata Motors skidded 1.95 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 1.76 per cent, Ashok Leyland 1.42 per cent, Motherson Sumi Systems 1.17 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India 0.99 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.71 per cent, M&M 0.37 per cent and TVS Motor Company 0.08 per cent.

Tracking weakness in these scrips, the BSE auto index settled 0.64 per cent lower at 17,810.17.

"RBI's decision to keep policy rates unchanged was a surprise, especially after indicating in the last policy that growth was a bigger concern and reducing the FY 2020 GDP growth estimate to 5 per cent," said Suvodeep Rakshit, Vice President & Sr Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

Realty index was mixed at the closing bell. Shares of Phoenix Mills fell 2.64 per cent, Sunteck Realty 1.70 per cent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers 1.59 per cent, Godrej Properties 0.19 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate 0.16 per cent and Prestige Estates Projects 0.09 per cent.

In contrast, Oberoi Realty gained 2.75 per cent, Sobha 0.59 per cent, Omaxe 0.42 per cent and DLF 0.39 per cent.

The realty index closed at 2,198.50, up 0.20 per cent.

HDFC Securities MD & CEO Dhiraj Relli said, "Though the stock market participants could be disappointed by the no-repo-rate-cut action, we think that the participants are mature enough to understand the prudence of the Central Bank which means that the markets may not react downwards sharply due to this disappointment."

In the broader market, the 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 40,779.59.

"It was an unexpected move with the RBI keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent, as the market expected 25 bps (basis points) cut in repo rate," Deepthi Mary Mathew, Economist at Geojit Financial Services said.

"Given the growth-inflation dynamics, we still sense that RBI will deliver a rate cut of 25bps in February policy meeting given the widespread deceleration in the economy," Amar Ambani, Head of Research - Institutional Equities, YES Securities said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,018.40 -24.80 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 528.10 -0.22
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
Reliance 1,550.85 -0.12
Yes Bank 62.10 -1.43
SBI 336.20 -1.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 62.10 -1.51
HDFC AMC 3,200.85 -3.85
Zee Entertain 300.20 6.78
Infosys 714.65 0.91
Reliance 1,550.30 -0.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
TCS 2,121.30 2.06
ITC 246.95 1.56
Larsen 1,302.20 1.33
Britannia 3,082.90 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,121.50 2.04
ITC 246.90 1.54
Larsen 1,301.65 1.28
Infosys 714.65 0.91
Tech Mahindra 763.90 0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 251.45 -3.21
Coal India 196.40 -3.13
Bharti Airtel 447.35 -3.05
Tata Steel 399.80 -2.32
IndusInd Bank 1,509.75 -2.24
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 447.20 -2.96
Tata Steel 399.65 -2.31
IndusInd Bank 1,509.85 -2.21
Tata Motors 166.10 -1.95
Hero Motocorp 2,396.60 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com