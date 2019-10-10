Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rattled by High Tomato Prices, Centre Asks Mother Dairy to Sell Tomato Puree in Delhi Instead

Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharasthra, Karnataka and Telangana.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rattled by High Tomato Prices, Centre Asks Mother Dairy to Sell Tomato Puree in Delhi Instead
A picture showing a stack of tomatoes.

New Delhi: To provide relief to consumers from rising tomato prices, the Centre on Thursday directed state-run Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree from Friday through its 400 odd Safal outlets in the national capital.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, that reviewed the price and supply situation of tomato, a highly perishable vegetable.

Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharasthra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The private trade data showed tomato price ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi depending on the quality and locality, while the government data showed rates of the perishable vegetable at around Rs 60 per kg.

"To mitigate the shortfall in availability of tomatoes in Delhi, Safal has agreed to provide tomato puree from all its outlets in Delhi," an official statement said.

Tomato puree will be sold at Rs 25 for 200 gram pack (equivalent to 800 grams of fresh tomato) and at Rs 85 for 825 gram pack (equivalent to 2.5 kilos of fresh tomato), it said.

"The stocks have already been moved to all the outlets and the sales will begin from tomorrow (11th October, 2019) onwards at all booths," the statement added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,234.55 -78.75 ( -0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Indiabulls Hsg 195.35 -18.54
SBI 254.15 -2.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 195.00 -18.85
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.25 4.97
Grasim 696.60 3.91
Reliance 1,362.75 2.87
HCL Tech 1,063.50 1.18
HUL 1,968.75 1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 377.40 5.05
Reliance 1,362.40 2.76
HCL Tech 1,063.65 1.21
HUL 1,967.50 1.03
Sun Pharma 386.95 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.50 -6.12
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.32
GAIL 127.35 -3.60
Tata Motors 116.80 -3.39
Vedanta 141.15 -3.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,228.95 -6.15
Yes Bank 40.95 -5.21
Tata Motors 116.90 -3.27
Vedanta 141.35 -3.02
ICICI Bank 423.70 -2.95
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram