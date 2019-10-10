Rattled by High Tomato Prices, Centre Asks Mother Dairy to Sell Tomato Puree in Delhi Instead
Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharasthra, Karnataka and Telangana.
A picture showing a stack of tomatoes.
New Delhi: To provide relief to consumers from rising tomato prices, the Centre on Thursday directed state-run Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree from Friday through its 400 odd Safal outlets in the national capital.
The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, headed by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava, that reviewed the price and supply situation of tomato, a highly perishable vegetable.
Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 80 per kg in retail markets in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharasthra, Karnataka and Telangana.
The private trade data showed tomato price ruling in the range of Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi depending on the quality and locality, while the government data showed rates of the perishable vegetable at around Rs 60 per kg.
"To mitigate the shortfall in availability of tomatoes in Delhi, Safal has agreed to provide tomato puree from all its outlets in Delhi," an official statement said.
Tomato puree will be sold at Rs 25 for 200 gram pack (equivalent to 800 grams of fresh tomato) and at Rs 85 for 825 gram pack (equivalent to 2.5 kilos of fresh tomato), it said.
"The stocks have already been moved to all the outlets and the sales will begin from tomorrow (11th October, 2019) onwards at all booths," the statement added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,362.75
|2.87
|Bharti Airtel
|377.25
|4.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.50
|-6.12
|Indiabulls Hsg
|195.35
|-18.54
|SBI
|254.15
|-2.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|195.00
|-18.85
|Reliance
|1,362.40
|2.76
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.95
|-6.15
|Bharti Airtel
|377.40
|5.05
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|377.25
|4.97
|Grasim
|696.60
|3.91
|Reliance
|1,362.75
|2.87
|HCL Tech
|1,063.50
|1.18
|HUL
|1,968.75
|1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|377.40
|5.05
|Reliance
|1,362.40
|2.76
|HCL Tech
|1,063.65
|1.21
|HUL
|1,967.50
|1.03
|Sun Pharma
|386.95
|0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.50
|-6.12
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.32
|GAIL
|127.35
|-3.60
|Tata Motors
|116.80
|-3.39
|Vedanta
|141.15
|-3.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,228.95
|-6.15
|Yes Bank
|40.95
|-5.21
|Tata Motors
|116.90
|-3.27
|Vedanta
|141.35
|-3.02
|ICICI Bank
|423.70
|-2.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera