RB Commits $32 Million to Fight Coronavirus Globally, to Distribute 1 Crore Dettol Soaps in India

British FMCG major RB on Thursday committed USD 32 million towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus globally and as part of that, it would distribute 10 million Dettol soaps in India.

Besides, it would also donate one million litres of disinfectant products, including Lizol and Harpic, to support public healthcare institutions and the work of frontline health and sanitation workers in Indian states, said RB in a statement. The company will also distribute 3.5 million N35 masks to support them.

RB is also having a mass outreach through informative advertisement on TV as Dettol in partnership with leading Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and released an engaging public service announcement '#ApniSurkashaApneHaath' to encourage viewers to practise handwashing.

RB Global CEO Laxman Narasimhan said, "Under this initiative, in India, we will donate 10 million bars of Dettol soap to the most vulnerable, 3.5 million N95 (medical grade) masks to frontline health workers as well as 1 million litres of disinfectant products like Lizol surface cleaner and Harpic toilet cleaners to aid public health institutions and frontline health and sanitation workers in different states who are fighting to keep the nation safe.