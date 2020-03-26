BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RB Commits $32 Million to Fight Coronavirus Globally, to Distribute 1 Crore Dettol Soaps in India

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

RB is also having a mass outreach through informative advertisement on TV as Dettol in partnership with leading Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and released an engaging public service announcement '#ApniSurkashaApneHaath' to encourage viewers to practise handwashing.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
Share this:

British FMCG major RB on Thursday committed USD 32 million towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus globally and as part of that, it would distribute 10 million Dettol soaps in India.

Besides, it would also donate one million litres of disinfectant products, including Lizol and Harpic, to support public healthcare institutions and the work of frontline health and sanitation workers in Indian states, said RB in a statement. The company will also distribute 3.5 million N35 masks to support them.

RB is also having a mass outreach through informative advertisement on TV as Dettol in partnership with leading Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and released an engaging public service announcement '#ApniSurkashaApneHaath' to encourage viewers to practise handwashing.

RB Global CEO Laxman Narasimhan said, "Under this initiative, in India, we will donate 10 million bars of Dettol soap to the most vulnerable, 3.5 million N95 (medical grade) masks to frontline health workers as well as 1 million litres of disinfectant products like Lizol surface cleaner and Harpic toilet cleaners to aid public health institutions and frontline health and sanitation workers in different states who are fighting to keep the nation safe.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

  • Tags:
  • First Published: March 26, 2020, 9:39 PM IST

Next Story