RBI Allows 9 Banks G-Sec Trading Using Digital Rupee: Report

The Reserve Bank of India has offered a platform to nine banks to trade in government securities using the central bank’s digital currency as a pilot project. The platform is referred to as Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM). RBI on October 31 said that India’s first pilot project in the digital rupee-wholesale segment will start on November 1, Moneycontrol reported.

“We have been given a new platform to trade in government securities by the RBI, in which we will transact using digital currency,” three officials aware of the development were quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The bank regulator has allowed Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, and HSBC to participate in the first segment of the project, the report added.

The officials said that more than Rs 100 crore of transactions had taken place by 12 pm on November 1 on the NDS-OM platform. The Clearing Corporation of India‘s portal showed that transactions of bonds worth Rs 275 crore were undertaken on the first day via wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency, according to the report.

One of the officials claimed that because transactions are settled quickly on the platform, banks incur lower expenses and shorter settlement times. The Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) currently settles deals in government securities on a T+1 basis, which means the securities are debited and the funds are credited one day after the transaction date.

On the new platform, however, there is no involvement of a third party and the settlement is done instantly. The new platform basically makes use of the Request for Quotation, which is a document that specifies buyer needs and requests responses from vendors with pricing and payment terms. A transaction charge will be levied by CCIL for the settlement.

Trades on the platforms are kept confidential however delayed deals can be viewed on CCIL’s NDS-OM platform in a separate section called CBDC trades.

