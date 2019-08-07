Take the pledge to vote

RBI Allows Round-the-clock Fund Transfers Under NEFT from December

Currently, the National Electronic Funds Transfer operated by the RBI as a retail payment system is available for customers from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days with the exception of second and fourth Saturdays of a month.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
Image for representation (Reuters)
Mumbai: The RBI has decided to allow round-the-clock fund transfers through NEFT from December this year in order to promote digital transactions.

The decision, the Reserve Bank of India said, "is expected to revolutionise the retail payments system of the country".

Currently, the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) operated by the RBI as a retail payment system is available for customers from 8 am to 7 pm on all working days with the exception of second and fourth Saturdays of a month.

The NEFT system is used for fund transfers up to Rs 2 lakh.

In its Payment System Vision 2021 document, the RBI had said that it will make available the NEFT system on a 24x7 basis from December 2019.

Earlier in its June policy, the RBI had done away with charges on fund transfers through RTGS and NEFT routes to boost digital transactions and asked banks to pass on the benefits to customers.

The Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) is meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers.

Besides, a committee is already been set up, involving all stakeholders, under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer of Indian Banks' Association (IBA), to examine the entire gamut of ATM charges and fees.

