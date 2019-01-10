GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI Amends Eligibility Criteria for Gold Monetisation Scheme, Read Details Here

The scheme allows banks' customers to deposit their idle gold holdings for a fixed period in return for interest in the range of 2.25-2.50 per cent.

Angana Chakrabarti |

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made some changes in the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) by including charitable institutions and the central government, among others.

Apart from individual and joint depositors, the scheme can now be availed by charitable institutions, the central government, the state government or any other entity owned by the central government or the state government, the RBI said in a notification.

In 2015, the government launched the GMS to mobilise the gold held by households and institutions in the country.

