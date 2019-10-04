RBI Announces Round the Clock Fund Transfers Through NEFT From December
The new move will give impetus to online payments, and help banks manage funds better.
File photo of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Reuters)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday in its Monetary Policy Meet announced that the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) facility will be available round the clock starting from December.
The fund transfer system is currently only available during working hours on weekdays, till 7:45 pm. On second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the facility is cannot be availed. The new move will give impetus to online payments, and help banks manage funds better.
“In order to facilitate smooth settlement of these transactions in the accounts of the banks maintained with RBI, it has been decided that the Reserve Bank will extend the collateralised liquidity support, which is currently available till 7.45 pm on NEFT working days, round the clock,” the RBI said.
The plan to put into effect NEFT at all hour was first announced by the central bank in its August Monetary Policy Meet.
The RBI also announced a 0.25 percent decrease in the repo rate, at which it lends to commercial banks, to 5.15 percent, and the reverse repo rate to 4.9 percent.
This was the fifth consecutive rate cut effected by the Shaktikanta Das-led panel, and it was in addition to a cumulative 110 basis points rate cut that RBI has announced so far this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.40
|-0.24
|BPCL
|516.65
|-2.81
|SBI
|250.60
|-1.40
|HDFC
|1,988.35
|0.70
|HDFC Bank
|1,189.70
|-2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|42.40
|-0.35
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,566.50
|-3.06
|SBI
|250.65
|-1.71
|BPCL
|516.90
|-2.82
|Indiabulls Hsg
|252.35
|-4.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|425.20
|1.70
|Tech Mahindra
|711.45
|1.27
|M&M
|571.30
|1.53
|IndusInd Bank
|1,270.75
|1.21
|Hindalco
|184.80
|1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|571.75
|1.62
|Infosys
|793.95
|1.08
|IndusInd Bank
|1,270.25
|1.09
|TCS
|2,080.00
|1.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,688.00
|0.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,000.00
|-3.54
|Grasim
|657.60
|-3.24
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,566.75
|-3.03
|Titan Company
|1,257.50
|-2.93
|BPCL
|516.85
|-2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,566.50
|-3.06
|HDFC Bank
|1,189.90
|-2.71
|ICICI Bank
|416.25
|-2.59
|Larsen
|1,427.65
|-2.11
|Axis Bank
|654.70
|-2.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Hina Khan's Birthday Was full of Love, Flowers and Cake with Boyfriend Rocky and Friends
- Bigg Boss 13: Things Turn Ugly Between Sidharth Shukla And Shefali Bagga
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Microsoft is Now an Android Phone Maker, And Thus it Has a Future in Smartphones