RBI Fast-Tracks DHFL Resolution, Appoints 3-Member Panel to Advise Administrator
IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise the administrator of DHFL, ahead of formally moving for resolution of the troubled mortgage lender under the insolvency law.
IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.
On Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded DHFL's board and placed the company under an administrator in the wake of governance issues and severe liquidity crisis which had led to a string of defaults.
Indian Overseas Bank's former managing director R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|358.40
|3.84
|Reliance
|1,541.65
|0.26
|Indiabulls Hsg
|241.25
|4.19
|SBI
|328.80
|-0.77
|Infosys
|691.35
|-3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|241.35
|4.19
|Zee Entertain
|358.10
|3.72
|Reliance
|1,541.10
|0.25
|Yes Bank
|64.95
|1.09
|Infosys
|691.70
|-3.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|358.05
|3.74
|Eicher Motors
|22,449.00
|2.25
|NTPC
|117.75
|2.12
|Tata Steel
|392.30
|1.87
|ONGC
|133.45
|1.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|117.80
|2.35
|ONGC
|133.65
|2.02
|Power Grid Corp
|199.40
|1.97
|Tata Steel
|392.05
|1.78
|Vedanta
|141.40
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|231.70
|-4.22
|Infosys
|691.35
|-3.07
|UPL
|532.05
|-2.34
|Asian Paints
|1,682.95
|-2.17
|TCS
|2,071.40
|-2.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|691.60
|-3.10
|Asian Paints
|1,683.20
|-2.13
|HCL Tech
|1,113.90
|-1.98
|TCS
|2,071.90
|-2.13
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,569.70
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Shah Rukh Khan's Congratulatory Tweet on Acid Attack Survivor's Wedding Wins the Internet
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
- Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies