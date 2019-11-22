Take the pledge to vote

RBI Fast-Tracks DHFL Resolution, Appoints 3-Member Panel to Advise Administrator

IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Representative image.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday constituted a three-member panel to advise the administrator of DHFL, ahead of formally moving for resolution of the troubled mortgage lender under the insolvency law.

IDFC First Bank's Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan, and mutual funds' association AMFI's Chief Executive N S Venkatesh would be part of the panel, an official statement said.

On Monday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded DHFL's board and placed the company under an administrator in the wake of governance issues and severe liquidity crisis which had led to a string of defaults.

Indian Overseas Bank's former managing director R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator.

