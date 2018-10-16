GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI Approves Appointment of Sandeep Bakshi as ICICI Bank MD, CEO

After resignation of Chanda Kochhar, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bakshi as the new managing director and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Approves Appointment of Sandeep Bakshi as ICICI Bank MD, CEO
File photo of Sandeep Bakhshi
Loading...
New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank Tuesday said the RBI has approved Sandeep Bakshi's appointment as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for three years.

After resignation of Chanda Kochhar, who was facing inquiry, earlier this month, the bank's board had elevated Chief Operating Officer (COO) Bakshi as the new managing director and CEO for five years until October 3, 2023, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

"We wish to inform you that RBI vide its letter no DBR Appt. No. 3065 /08.88.001/2018-19 dated October 15, 2018 has approved the appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 15, 2018," ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing.

The private sector lender said Bakshi had joined the group in 1986.

He was appointed as the MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on August 1, 2010 where under his leadership the company redesigned various products, re-engineered the distribution architecture and made significant improvement in productivity. He successfully led the listing of the company.

Facing enquiry over the charges of nepotism and conflict of interest, ICICI Bank's former MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar had quit the bank on October 4, six months before her current tenure was to end.

Kochhar, 57, also resigned from all subsidiaries of the bank, including ICICI Securities where she had sought reappointment as the chairperson.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,162.48 +297.38 ( +0.85%)

NIFTY 50

10,584.75 +72.25 ( +0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,620.55 -0.39
SBI 270.30 2.70
Indiabulls Hsg 907.35 -4.38
Reliance 1,163.80 2.11
Infosys 695.25 -0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HEG 4,750.65 10.64
Indiabulls Hsg 908.45 -4.24
Dewan Housing 269.55 -4.19
ICICI Bank 321.05 2.51
Reliance 1,163.65 2.09
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 777.70 3.83
Adani Ports 333.35 3.77
Tech Mahindra 718.70 3.48
ONGC 165.60 3.40
SBI 270.30 2.70
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 778.30 3.97
Adani Ports 333.00 3.54
ONGC 165.50 3.44
SBI 270.20 2.60
ICICI Bank 321.05 2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 907.35 -4.38
Eicher Motors 23,002.15 -1.84
Cipla 639.75 -1.25
Bharti Infratel 266.25 -0.87
JSW Steel 373.60 -0.85
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,992.40 -0.77
Bajaj Auto 2,611.15 -0.54
Maruti Suzuki 7,149.95 -0.45
Infosys 696.40 -0.39
IndusInd Bank 1,620.85 -0.37
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...