BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RBI Approves Kaizad Bharucha's Re-appointment as HDFC Bank Executive Director

File photo of HDFC Bank headquarters.

File photo of HDFC Bank headquarters.

Bharucha's re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, it added.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
Share this:

HDFC Bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for three years.

"We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India, vide its communication dated June 12, 2020, has accorded its approval to the bank for re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from June 13, 2020," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Bharucha's re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, it added.

Share this:
Next Story