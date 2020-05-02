BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RBI Cancels Licence of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank; Depositors to Get Up to Rs 5 Lakh

Reserve Bank of India.

Reserve Bank of India.

The RBI said the bank is not in a position to pay its current or future depositors and has violated regulatory norms for minimum capital requirement.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
Share this:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said it has cancelled the licence of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd as its financial position is unsustainable and also not in a position to pay its depositors.

The bank is not satisfying the stipulated minimum regulatory capital requirement of 9 per cent, the RBI said while cancelling the licence from the close of business on April 30.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd, Mumbai, is prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking' which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits..." it said.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of the co-operative bank as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion.

"On liquidation, every depositor is entitled to repayment of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000 from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) as per usual terms and conditions," the RBI said.

Giving details, the RBI said the financial position of the bank "is highly adverse and unsustainable". Also, there is no concrete revival plan or proposal for a merger with another bank.

Besides, a credible commitment towards revival from the management is not visible, it added. "The bank is not in a position to pay its present and future depositors," it said.

The RBI further said the affairs of the bank "were and are" being conducted in a manner detrimental to the public interest and interest of the depositors and that the general character of the management of the bank is prejudicial to the interest of depositors as also the public interest.

The Registrar of Co-operative Societies, Pune has been asked to issue an order for winding up the affairs of The CKP Co-operative Bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,535

    +1,387*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,776

    +2,411*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,018

    +953*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,223

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,083,550

    +65,704*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,386,519

    +110,146*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,063,521

    +38,992*  

  • Total DEATHS

    239,448

    +5,450*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres