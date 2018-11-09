English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Cancels Registration of 31 NBFCs, Majority from Bengal
The RBI has blamed many NBFCs for borrowing short for long-term assets, which results in potential asset-liability mismatches especially in times of increasing rates where they face trouble refinancing their borrowings.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday cancelled the certificate of registrations of as many as 31 non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) for unspecified reasons. It also cancelled the certificate of registrations of 17 NBFCs following a request by them for the same.
The action comes amid difficulties faced by the NBFCs sector. A majority 27 of the 31 companies which lost their licences are from Bengal,the central bank said in a statement.
Bengal is followed by Uttar Pradesh, which has seen four NBFC licence cancellations, the RBI said, making it clear that these companies should not carry out business activities from here on.
A majority of voluntary application for licence cancellation are also from Bengal, it said. The list includes Ramky Finance & Investment, which is based in Hyderabad. It also has city-based Propycon Trading & Investments, according to the RBI announcement.
It can be noted that there are more than 12,000 registered NBFCs in the country under the regulation of the RBI, with a handful of them being deposit-taking ones which are regulated tightly.
The NBFC sector is facing liquidity troubles following non-payment of dues by the troubled infra lender IL&FS since late August.
The RBI has blamed many NBFCs for borrowing short for long-term assets, which results in potential asset-liability mismatches especially in times of increasing rates where they face trouble refinancing their borrowings.
The action comes amid difficulties faced by the NBFCs sector. A majority 27 of the 31 companies which lost their licences are from Bengal,the central bank said in a statement.
Bengal is followed by Uttar Pradesh, which has seen four NBFC licence cancellations, the RBI said, making it clear that these companies should not carry out business activities from here on.
A majority of voluntary application for licence cancellation are also from Bengal, it said. The list includes Ramky Finance & Investment, which is based in Hyderabad. It also has city-based Propycon Trading & Investments, according to the RBI announcement.
It can be noted that there are more than 12,000 registered NBFCs in the country under the regulation of the RBI, with a handful of them being deposit-taking ones which are regulated tightly.
The NBFC sector is facing liquidity troubles following non-payment of dues by the troubled infra lender IL&FS since late August.
The RBI has blamed many NBFCs for borrowing short for long-term assets, which results in potential asset-liability mismatches especially in times of increasing rates where they face trouble refinancing their borrowings.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words On Demonetization's Second Anniversary
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Right To Breathe|Delhiites, Don't Crib! You Deserve Toxic Smog
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Historic Events Of India Through The Lens Of Praveen Jain
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice
War Of Words On Demonetization's Second Anniversary
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Right To Breathe|Delhiites, Don't Crib! You Deserve Toxic Smog
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Historic Events Of India Through The Lens Of Praveen Jain
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Hashimpura Verdict: A 31 Year-Long Wait For Justice
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,093.45
|-1.55
|Yes Bank
|227.90
|5.53
|Axis Bank
|613.20
|1.05
|HDFC
|1,816.10
|0.01
|PC Jeweller
|91.80
|10.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Jubilant Life
|764.85
|4.41
|SBI
|283.00
|-1.27
|Yes Bank
|227.85
|5.49
|PC Jeweller
|91.85
|10.07
|Axis Bank
|612.60
|0.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.90
|5.53
|HPCL
|241.30
|5.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|862.15
|3.64
|Asian Paints
|1,295.60
|3.57
|Adani Ports
|337.60
|3.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|227.85
|5.49
|Asian Paints
|1,298.20
|3.79
|Adani Ports
|336.85
|3.14
|Sun Pharma
|595.90
|2.32
|Hero Motocorp
|2,950.05
|2.08
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|659.50
|-2.37
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,400.00
|-2.16
|Hindalco
|238.80
|-2.15
|Bharti Airtel
|299.75
|-2.12
|GAIL
|367.35
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|298.45
|-2.45
|Infosys
|661.45
|-2.15
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.70
|Reliance
|1,093.35
|-1.55
|SBI
|283.00
|-1.27
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Joe Russo Reveals Infinity War Sequel is 'Currently Sitting Right at Three Hours'
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- Novel Tactile Artificial Sensor Mimics Human Sense of Touch
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...