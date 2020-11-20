RBI Committee Suggests Allowing Corporates To Take Significant Bank Stakes

MUMBAI: An Indian central bank working group has recommended that large industrial houses be allowed to be bank promoters, meaning they can take significant stakes, something the central bank has strongly objected to in the past.

The working group committee, which was formed in June to review ownership guidelines and the corporate structure of Indian private sector banks, released its report on Friday.

“Large corporate/industrial houses may be allowed as promoters of banks only after necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” the committee suggested.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor