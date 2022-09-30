CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PonniyinSelvan#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Business » RBI Revises Downwards GDP Forecast For Current Financial Year To 7% from 7.2%
1-MIN READ

RBI Revises Downwards GDP Forecast For Current Financial Year To 7% from 7.2%

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 11:12 IST

Mumbai, India

The RBI MPC has announced its latest bi-monthly decision.

The RBI MPC has announced its latest bi-monthly decision.

India's GDP grew by 7.3 per cent in the June 2022 quarter

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday revised downwards India’s GDP forecast for the financial year 2022-23 to 7 per cent, from 7.2 per cent earlier. India’s GDP grew by 13.5 per cent in the June 2022 quarter.

While presenting the latest bi-monthly monetary policy statement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “”

Rating agencies and other organisations have also cut their FY23 GDP projection for India recently. ADB has revised downwards GDP forecast to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier, Moody’s has cut its economic growth forecast to 7.7 per cent from 8.8 per cent, India Ratings has lowered the FY23 GDP expectations to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent. State Bank of India has also reduced its FY23 India GDP forecast to 6.8 per cent from 7.5 per cent earlier.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 30, 2022, 10:18 IST
last updated:September 30, 2022, 11:12 IST