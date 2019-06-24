Take the pledge to vote

In Second High-profile Exit in 6 Months, RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya Resigns Before Term Ends: Report

Viral Acharya is returning to New York University's Stern School Of Business in August, instead of February next year.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
File photo of RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya
New Delhi: RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, who was in-charge of the monetary policy department, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term, sources said Monday.

This is the second high profile resignation in the past six month at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In December, governor Urjit Patel resigned nearly nine months before the end of his schedule term over differences with the government.

Acharya had joined the central bank on January 23 last year after Patel was elevated to the post of governor in September 2016.

The RBI is now left with three deputy governors N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain. Acharya, a New York University economics professor who once called himself the 'poor man's Raghuram Rajan', was appointed for three years.

He took over at a time when the central bank was facing criticism for repeated changes in the rules related to deposit and withdrawal of money, post-demonetisation.

