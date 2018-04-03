English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Drops Axis Bank from List of Bullion Importers
It was unclear why Axis, one of India's leading importers of bullion, did not feature in the list that was released late on Monday.
Representative Image (File Photo: Getty Images)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) late on Monday dropped Axis Bank from a list of banks it has cleared to import gold and silver in the current financial year that began April 1.
It was unclear why Axis, one of India's leading importers of bullion, did not feature in the list that was released late on Monday.
Axis Bank and the Reserve Bank of India were not immediately reachable for comment.
Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia were among the 16 banks allowed to import bullion.
Two other small banks Karur Vyasa and South Indian Bank, were also dropped from the RBI list.
