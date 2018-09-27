English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Eases Some Cash Requirement Rules for Banks
In a circular the RBI said it would allow banks to account for up to two percentage points more of government securities, held in their statutory liquidity ratio reserves, to help them meet liquidity coverage ratio norms.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) eased a mandatory liquidity rule on Thursday, by tweaking its liquidity coverage ratio requirements for banks.
The move will ease tight cash conditions to some extent as it will reduce pressure on banks to buy more government securities to maintain high quality liquid assets, as mandated under global Basel III norms.
