BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

RBI Expects Rupee to Hover around 75 a Dollar; Indian Crude Basket to $35 Per Barrel in FY21

Representative Image (Reuters).

Representative Image (Reuters).

The rupee came under intensified and sustained depreciation pressures from mid-January, reflecting a generalised weakening of emerging market currencies amid flights to safety, RBI said in its Monetary Policy Report.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: April 9, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
Share this:

The Reserve Bank expects the value of the domestic currency to hover around Rs 75 to a dollar and Indian crude basket to about $35 per barrel during 2020-21.

The rupee came under intensified and sustained depreciation pressures from mid-January, reflecting a generalised weakening of emerging market currencies amid flights to safety, RBI said in its Monetary Policy Report.

Taking into account the sizable two-way movements in the nominal exchange rate during October-December 2019, RBI expects the value of Indian rupee to be around Rs 75 to a dollar.

The nominal exchange rate (INR vis-a-vis US dollar) exhibited sizable two-way movements during October-December 2019. The INR came under intensified and sustained depreciation pressures beginning mid-January, reflecting a generalised weakening of emerging market currencies amidst flights to safety.

"Accordingly, the baseline assumes an average of Rs 75 per US dollar to reflect these recent developments," said the RBI report.

As regards the crude oil prices, the report said "given the current demand-supply assessment, the baseline scenario assumes crude oil prices (Indian basket) to average around $35 per barrel during 2020-21."

Observing that the international crude oil prices (Indian basket) have fluctuated in a wide range since October 2019, the report said these prices initially increased during late December 2019 and early January 2020 to around $70 per barrel, triggered by US-Iran tensions.

However, the prices subsequently softened to reach $51 by early March in anticipation of lower global demand following the outbreak of COVID-19 and its rapid geographical spread.

Brent prices crashed to $32 on March 9, 2020 following Saudi Arabia's decision to cut prices and increase production over the failure to reach an agreement with Russia on production cuts.

Brent fell further to $23 on March 30, 2020 while US crude prices dipped briefly below $20. Brent rebounded to $34 per barrel on April 3, the report said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,218

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,865

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    169

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 09 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,112,117

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,548,313

    +30,353

  • Cured/Discharged

    344,596

     

  • Total DEATHS

    91,600

    +3,145
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres