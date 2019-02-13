English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Finds No Divergence in Provisioning, Asset Classification: Yes Bank
The Reserve Bank of India assesses compliance by banks with extant prudential norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning as part of its supervisory processes.
Image for representation. (Photo Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assesses compliance by banks with extant prudential norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRACP) as part of its supervisory processes.
"As part of this process, Yes Bank has received the risk assessment Report for 2017-2018. The report observes NIL divergences in the bank's asset classification and provisioning from the RBI norms," the bank said.
The RBI conducted its first asset quality review (AQR) of banks, started in 2015, in order to find corporate loan accounts with severe financial weakness, but was still classified as standard accounts on the books of the lenders.
Post this review, RBI found a large divergence of Rs 4,176 crore in the reported gross NPAs in the books of accounts of Yes Bank for 2015-16.
Further, the RBI judged gross NPAs at Rs 8,373.8 crore for Yes Bank for 2016-17 against the declared gross NPAs at Rs 2,018 crore. Thus, there was a divergence of Rs 6,355 crore or three times the reported amount.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assesses compliance by banks with extant prudential norms on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRACP) as part of its supervisory processes.
"As part of this process, Yes Bank has received the risk assessment Report for 2017-2018. The report observes NIL divergences in the bank's asset classification and provisioning from the RBI norms," the bank said.
The RBI conducted its first asset quality review (AQR) of banks, started in 2015, in order to find corporate loan accounts with severe financial weakness, but was still classified as standard accounts on the books of the lenders.
Post this review, RBI found a large divergence of Rs 4,176 crore in the reported gross NPAs in the books of accounts of Yes Bank for 2015-16.
Further, the RBI judged gross NPAs at Rs 8,373.8 crore for Yes Bank for 2016-17 against the declared gross NPAs at Rs 2,018 crore. Thus, there was a divergence of Rs 6,355 crore or three times the reported amount.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Hasiba Amin
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.25
|-1.23
|Bata India
|1,272.30
|6.86
|Reliance
|1,245.95
|-0.83
|Axis Bank
|697.50
|-1.15
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|431.15
|-1.28
|Reliance
|1,244.40
|-0.98
|ICICI Bank
|340.00
|-1.29
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|341.65
|4.54
|Indiabulls Hsg
|618.90
|3.34
|UPL
|817.20
|2.64
|Tata Motors
|155.00
|2.11
|HDFC
|1,930.50
|1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|154.75
|2.18
|HDFC
|1,925.55
|1.05
|TCS
|2,068.60
|0.88
|HCL Tech
|1,067.65
|0.78
|Infosys
|754.95
|0.61
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|20,158.70
|-4.63
|HPCL
|225.10
|-3.82
|IOC
|129.90
|-3.60
|GAIL
|315.50
|-3.13
|ONGC
|133.40
|-2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|133.60
|-2.84
|SBI
|268.25
|-2.60
|Power Grid Corp
|176.75
|-2.51
|Larsen
|1,219.80
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|169.05
|-1.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Mahindra XUV300 Launching Tomorrow, AMT Gearbox to Come Soon
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Alto Spied Ahead of Launch in 2019
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results