 RBI Governor's Address LIVE Updates: RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate From 4 to 3.75%, Banks Told Not to Declare Dividends Till Further Notice
RBI Governor's Address LIVE Updates: RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate From 4 to 3.75%, Banks Told Not to Declare Dividends Till Further Notice

News18.com | April 17, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
Event Highlights

RBI Governor’s Address LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a cut in the reverse repo rate from 4% to 3.75%. Addressing the media, Das said on April 14, International Monetary Fund released its global growth projections, revealing that in 2020, the global economy is expected to plunge into the worst recession since 'The Great Depression'.

“For 2020-21, International Monetary Fund projects sizable reshaped recoveries, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround & resume its pre-Covid, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21,” Das said.
Apr 17, 2020 12:04 pm (IST)

Rupee Rises by 45 Paise | The Indian rupee appreciated by 45 paise to 76.42 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Friday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apr 17, 2020 11:53 am (IST)

IBA CEO Reaction on RBI Address | Sunil Mehta, CEO, Indian Banks Association (IBA) told CNBC-TV18 that once accounts did not slip into NPA, bankers would be willing to lend them."Seems like our wishes would have been granted today if we asked for something bigger from God."

Apr 17, 2020 11:45 am (IST)

Watch RBI Govenor's address here: 

Apr 17, 2020 11:40 am (IST)

RBI's Measures Meant to Address These Issues | The measures announced today by RBI Governor Shaktikanta are meant to address these issues amid the coronavirus outbreak --

(i) maintain adequate liquidity in the system and 6 its constituents in the face of COVID-19 related dislocations

(ii) facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows

(iii) ease financial stress

(iv) enable the normal functioning of markets. 

Apr 17, 2020 11:33 am (IST)

Read RBI's Full Statement Here | The RBI has tweeted the entire statement of Governor Shaktikanta Das on its handle.

Apr 17, 2020 11:22 am (IST)

Export Sector Showed Decline | RBI Governor in his address today said -- "In the external sector, the contraction in exports in March 2020 at (-) 34.6 per cent has turned out to be much more severe than during the global financial crisis. Barring iron ore, all exporting sectors showed a decline in outbound shipments. Merchandise imports also fell by 28.7 per cent in March across the board, barring transport equipment."

Apr 17, 2020 11:17 am (IST)

RBI Address Updates | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "For large accounts under default, additional provisioning of 20 percent is required for not implementing resolution in 180 days. This has now been relaxed."

Apr 17, 2020 11:09 am (IST)

Inflation May Settle Below Target of 4% | RBI Governor says -- "Inflation may settle below target of 4% by H1FY21, barring any supply side disruption and shocks."

Apr 17, 2020 11:06 am (IST)

RBI Will Monitor Situation Continuously | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- RBI will monitor the evolving situation continuously and use all its instruments to address challenges posed by the pandemic."

Apr 17, 2020 10:59 am (IST)

Food Prices Have Increased by 2.3% till April 13 | RBI Governor in his address today says -- The daily data on essential food items, covered by the Department of Consumer Affairs suggest that food prices have increased by 2.3% till April 13. Onion prices however have continued to decline. PDS kerosene prices have slumped by 24% in first fortnight of April. Domestic LPG prices also declined by 8%. These developments suggest that inflation is on a declining trajectory having fallen by 170 bps to from January 2020 peak." 

Apr 17, 2020 10:57 am (IST)

RBI Address Updates | ​Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Had earlier Permitted if the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) is delayed for reasons beyond control of promoters, it can be extended by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs. Loans given by NBFCs to commercial real estate to get same relief. This is to ease NBFCs and the real estate sector. New measures shall be announced as and when need arises."

Apr 17, 2020 10:52 am (IST)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Decided for all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill. NBFCs have flexibility under current accounting standards to provide relief to borrowers. The standstill provision will be from March 1 to May 31 and banks will have to maintain higher provisions of 10 percent on standstill accounts. For same period as the original announcement provisions can be adjusted later for actual slippages on such accounts."

Apr 17, 2020 10:47 am (IST)

Period of Resolution Plan for NPAs | Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Period of resolution plan for NPAs to be extended by 90 days."

Apr 17, 2020 10:45 am (IST)

Loans Given by NFBCs to Commercial Real Estate to Get Relief | "Loans given by NBFCs to commercial real estate to get same relief. This is to ease NBFCs and the real estate sector. New measures shall be announced as and when need arises," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Apr 17, 2020 10:40 am (IST)

LCR Requirement for Banks Brought Down | "The LCR requirement for banks is being brought down to 80% from 100% with immediate effect," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. "This shall be restored to 90 % by October 2020 and 100 % by April 2021."

Apr 17, 2020 10:38 am (IST)

Banks to Not Declare Dividends Until Notice | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says that banks shall not declare dividends until further notice.

Apr 17, 2020 10:36 am (IST)

Banks to Maintain Higher Provision | ​RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Banks to maintain higher provision at standstill, which can be adjusted later for actual slippages."

Apr 17, 2020 10:35 am (IST)

NPA Classification Will Exclude Moratorium Period | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says NPA classification will exclude the moratorium period. "Targeted Long-Term Repo Operation (TLTRO) auction of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted today."

Apr 17, 2020 10:30 am (IST)

WMA Limit of State Governments Increased | "RBI increases WMA limit of state govts by 60%," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Apr 17, 2020 10:29 am (IST)

Reverse Repo Rate Reduced | On April 15, 6.91 crore surplus from the system. To allow banks to use this surplus into economy, reverse repo rate is being reduced by 25 bps from 4% to 3.75% under Liquidity adjustment facility (LAF)," said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Apr 17, 2020 10:26 am (IST)

Facilitate Credit Flow | ​RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Taking measures to maintain adequate liquidity in the system, Facilitate and incentivize banks credit flow, Ease financial stress & enable formal functioning of markets.

Apr 17, 2020 10:23 am (IST)

TLTRO 2.0 of Rs 50,000 Crore to Begin With |  RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Targeted long term repo operations to the tune of Rs 50,000, to begin with. Based on our how the market uses it the RBI may scale up the amount.

Apr 17, 2020 10:19 am (IST)

Liquidity Injection by RBI | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das : India's forex reserves enough for 11.8 months of imports. Well maintained at $476.5 billion. RBI's liquidity injection has been at 3.2% of GDP since Feb 6-Mar 27, 2020. 

Apr 17, 2020 10:18 am (IST)

Check out our live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Apr 17, 2020 10:17 am (IST)

Kharif Output by 37% | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Mission is to do whatever it takes to prevent the curve from steepening. Impact of COVID-19 not captured in IIP print, so don’t get mislead by that data. Kharif output was up by 37%.

Apr 17, 2020 10:16 am (IST)

Banks Rose to Ocassion | ​RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: There was no downtime on net or mobile banking. Banks have risen to the occassion. 

Apr 17, 2020 10:13 am (IST)

Global Markets Remain Volatile | Global financial  markets remain volatile, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. "Crude oil also remains volatile. India is among handful of countries with positive GDP."

Apr 17, 2020 10:10 am (IST)

Highlight of Current Economic Situation | The macroeconomic situation has suffered in some areas and did better in some, he said. He cited IMF's forecast of the world's GDP. 

Apr 17, 2020 10:08 am (IST)

'Midst of Death, Life Persists' | RBI has been proactive and has been monitoring the situation closely, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He recalls Mahatma Gandhi's quote -- in the midst of death, life persists -- and also thanked all those involved in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, especially those in the financial sector. 

Apr 17, 2020 10:06 am (IST)

RBI Starts Address | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has begun his address to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said he will make certain announcements, as clearly as possible. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speaks on the state of the economy on Friday, April 17.

The Governor began his address by quoting Mahatma Gandhi, saying: 'In the midst of death life persists, in the midst of untruth, truth persists, in the midst of darkness light persists.' Appreciating the frontline workers, Das said the RBI was doing whatever it could do to steepen the curve, even as he said India was one of the few countries that would cling on to some kind of growth.

The rupee fell 0.55 per cent to a new record low of 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak losing over 30 per cent since January.

"Watchout for the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address live at 10.00 am today (April 17, 2020)," RBI said in a tweet. This will the second time that the governor will be addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.

On March 27, RBI held a historic pre-term MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting wherein the repo rate was cut by a record 75 basis points. The repo rate was reduced to a 15-year-low of 4.40 per cent and was also the steepest cut since October 2004.

The same day, the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3 per cent apart from announcing various measures to boost liquidity in the system.

There were calls that the 75 bps cuts was not sufficient and that RBI could go for more rate cuts and liquidity measures. Many brokerages had said RBI could slash the lending rates by another 100 bps.