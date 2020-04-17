RBI Governor's Address LIVE Updates: RBI Cuts Reverse Repo Rate From 4 to 3.75%, Banks Told Not to Declare Dividends Till Further Notice

Rupee Rises by 45 Paise | The Indian rupee appreciated by 45 paise to 76.42 against the US dollar in intra-day trade on Friday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced measures to ensure adequate liquidity in the system to ease the financial stress caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Event Highlights
“For 2020-21, International Monetary Fund projects sizable reshaped recoveries, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround & resume its pre-Covid, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21,” Das said.
Watch RBI Govenor's address here:
RBI's Measures Meant to Address These Issues | The measures announced today by RBI Governor Shaktikanta are meant to address these issues amid the coronavirus outbreak --
(i) maintain adequate liquidity in the system and 6 its constituents in the face of COVID-19 related dislocations
(ii) facilitate and incentivise bank credit flows
(iii) ease financial stress
(iv) enable the normal functioning of markets.
Read RBI's Full Statement Here | The RBI has tweeted the entire statement of Governor Shaktikanta Das on its handle.
Export Sector Showed Decline | RBI Governor in his address today said -- "In the external sector, the contraction in exports in March 2020 at (-) 34.6 per cent has turned out to be much more severe than during the global financial crisis. Barring iron ore, all exporting sectors showed a decline in outbound shipments. Merchandise imports also fell by 28.7 per cent in March across the board, barring transport equipment."
Food Prices Have Increased by 2.3% till April 13 | RBI Governor in his address today says -- The daily data on essential food items, covered by the Department of Consumer Affairs suggest that food prices have increased by 2.3% till April 13. Onion prices however have continued to decline. PDS kerosene prices have slumped by 24% in first fortnight of April. Domestic LPG prices also declined by 8%. These developments suggest that inflation is on a declining trajectory having fallen by 170 bps to from January 2020 peak."
RBI Address Updates | Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Had earlier Permitted if the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) is delayed for reasons beyond control of promoters, it can be extended by one year without asset classification downgrade. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs. Loans given by NBFCs to commercial real estate to get same relief. This is to ease NBFCs and the real estate sector. New measures shall be announced as and when need arises."
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says -- "Decided for all accounts where moratorium or deferment has been applied, there would be an asset classification standstill. NBFCs have flexibility under current accounting standards to provide relief to borrowers. The standstill provision will be from March 1 to May 31 and banks will have to maintain higher provisions of 10 percent on standstill accounts. For same period as the original announcement provisions can be adjusted later for actual slippages on such accounts."
'Midst of Death, Life Persists' | RBI has been proactive and has been monitoring the situation closely, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. He recalls Mahatma Gandhi's quote -- in the midst of death, life persists -- and also thanked all those involved in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, especially those in the financial sector.
The Governor began his address by quoting Mahatma Gandhi, saying: 'In the midst of death life persists, in the midst of untruth, truth persists, in the midst of darkness light persists.' Appreciating the frontline workers, Das said the RBI was doing whatever it could do to steepen the curve, even as he said India was one of the few countries that would cling on to some kind of growth.
The rupee fell 0.55 per cent to a new record low of 76.86 against the US dollar on Thursday, while the equity indices have been on a see-saw in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak losing over 30 per cent since January.
"Watchout for the RBI Governor @DasShaktikanta address live at 10.00 am today (April 17, 2020)," RBI said in a tweet. This will the second time that the governor will be addressing the media since the nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25.
On March 27, RBI held a historic pre-term MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting wherein the repo rate was cut by a record 75 basis points. The repo rate was reduced to a 15-year-low of 4.40 per cent and was also the steepest cut since October 2004.
The same day, the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio by 100 bps to 3 per cent apart from announcing various measures to boost liquidity in the system.
There were calls that the 75 bps cuts was not sufficient and that RBI could go for more rate cuts and liquidity measures. Many brokerages had said RBI could slash the lending rates by another 100 bps.