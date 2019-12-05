RBI Governor Satisfied with Pace of Monetary Transmission, Says It is 'Full and Reasonably Swift'
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said transmission, which was bothering the central bank for a long time, is expected to improve with the introduction of linking loan pricing to external benchmark system, which banks have adopted now.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday expressed satisfaction with bankers for passing its rate cuts to borrowers, saying the monetary transmission has been full and reasonably swift.
He further said transmission, which was bothering the central bank for a long time, is expected to improve with the introduction of linking loan pricing to external benchmark system, which banks have adopted now.
Das said the weighted average lending rate has gone down by 44 bps on the fresh rupee loans.
He also said there are indications of the capex cycle, a sluggishness in which is hurting economic growth, turning up
