Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy Viral Acharya Were not in Sync in Last Three Policy Meets

ecordings from the monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings for the last three policy reviews show that Acharya and Shaktikanta Das differed on key issues of growth, inflation and fiscal deficit.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 12:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Deputy Viral Acharya Were not in Sync in Last Three Policy Meets
RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya (Reuters)
Loading...

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya has reportedly resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. A Business Standard report said that Acharya will return to New York University's Stern School of Business in August, instead of February 2020, as CV Starr Professor of Economics. Acharya’s resignation was unexpected, but if past events are any indicator, there was difference of opinion between him and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Recordings from the monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings for the last three policy reviews show that Acharya and Shaktikanta Das differed on key issues of growth, inflation and fiscal deficit. Take a look:

February 2019 MPC review meeting

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its rate review held during 5-7 February had cut rates by 25 basis points.

Interestingly, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governor Viral Acharya differed on the issue of cutting repo rate in February. This was the first time that the central bank head and his deputy in-charge of monetary policy were on either side of a decision on policy rates since the monetary policy committee (MPC) was formed.

While governor Das wanted a 25 basis points reduction, Acharya, who headed the monetary policy department of the RBI, opted for status quo. The rate cut was decided in a 4:2 majority decision by the MPC.

The recordings show that Acharya suggested that the MPC should wait till the next policy for a rate cut. He, however, voted for a change in the policy stance to neutral.

April 2019 MPC review meeting

RBI’s key policy rate was reduced by 25 basis points to 6% in the April review. The central bank released the minutes of the 2-4 April policy review meeting on 18 April, which showed the MPC voted 4-2 for a 25 basis points rate cut. Members Viral Acharya and ChetanGhate had voted against a policy rate reduction.

Shaktikanta Das stressed on the need to support economic growth and said inflation was likely to be lower than projected, as he voted for a rate cut. On the other hand, Acharya flagged uncertainties on inflation and voted for a pause. “On balance, therefore, notwithstanding signs of weakness in growth evinced in high frequency economic indicators, I am inclined to wait for some more time for incoming data to resolve several important uncertainties that will shape the Indian economy in the coming one or two years,” he said.

Acharya also said the 6.25% policy repo rate was just “right” for achieving the headline inflation target of 4% on a durable basis in the medium term.

June 2019 MPC review meeting

The key policy rate was reduced by 25 basis points again in the June policy review. The minutes from the MPC meeting published last week showed that, again, Shaktikanta Das and Viral Acharya had contrasting assessments of fiscal deficit situation in the county. Though the six members of the MPC voted unanimously to cut rates by 25 basis points, fiscal deficit was a point of contention.

“There is an important upside risk to RBI’s projected inflation trajectory that I wish to highlight in particular – that of fiscal slippage,” said Acharya in the minutes of the MPC meeting. “Correct economic measurement of the fiscal slippage should factor in the implications of a rising PSBR (Public Sector Borrowing Requirement) rather than rely solely on the consolidated fiscal deficit figures.”

Governor Das said that the government had maintained its fiscal promise and argued that it would be a mistake to club the borrowings of state-run enterprises into that of the sovereign as they have their own revenue stream from which they could pay out.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,163.32 -31.17 ( -0.08%)

NIFTY 50

11,715.60 -8.50 ( -0.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 625.25 2.17
Yes Bank 112.10 2.28
Reliance 1,263.55 -1.25
Emami 274.45 -5.13
IndusInd Bank 1,458.40 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Emami 274.45 -5.12
Indiabulls Hsg 625.70 2.23
Yes Bank 112.10 2.33
Jet Airways 75.90 4.76
Vodafone Idea 12.16 0.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 928.00 4.26
Indiabulls Hsg 625.25 2.17
Yes Bank 111.80 2.01
Coal India 257.00 1.08
SBI 351.00 0.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 111.85 2.10
M&M 633.75 1.04
TCS 2,249.95 -1.27
SBI 353.00 1.02
Coal India 256.85 0.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.80 -3.01
Vedanta 167.95 -2.58
Eicher Motors 19,254.25 -2.36
JSW Steel 261.10 -2.26
Tata Steel 487.20 -2.10
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 165.90 -3.10
Vedanta 167.45 -2.84
Tata Steel 494.85 -0.58
Bajaj Auto 2,817.90 -1.92
Hero Motocorp 2,569.00 -1.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram