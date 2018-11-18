GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

RBI Governor's Resignation Would Send Bad Signal to Global Markets: Moily

Noting that RBI's credibility would be shaken if Patel resigns, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Veerappa Moily said the entire world economy looks up to any central bank of any country and the markets would also be affected.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2018, 11:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Governor's Resignation Would Send Bad Signal to Global Markets: Moily
Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Amid demands from some quarters for RBI governor Urjit Patel's resignation, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance Veerappa Moily on Sunday said if he quits over the stand-off between the top bank and the Centre, it will send a bad signal to global markets.

"If Patel decides to resign over its (RBI) differences with the central government, it will be a very sad and bad for the Indian economy.

It will also send a bad signal to global markets just as Raghuram Rajan's exit did," the former Union Minister told PTI.

He said responding to a query on reports that there were demands from some quarters for Patel to step down as RBI governor in view of the stand-off.

Noting that RBI's credibility would be shaken if Patel resigns, Moily said the entire world economy looks up to any central bank of any country and the markets would also be affected.

His remarks come ahead of RBI's crucial board meeting Monday with Finance Ministry nominees and some independent directors expected to take on Patel and his team over several issues, though both sides are in favour of reaching a common ground.

Moily claimed that the nation used to be very proud of India's growing economy because its fundamentals were strong during the 10-year UPA rule unlike in the four-and-a-half years of NDA rule.

"When Arun Jaitley presented the first budget of the NDA, the economic survey report said the fundamentals of the economy were strong, that means it is a compliment to the Congress regime.

If the economic survey is presented today can they (NDA) say with confidence that the fundamentals of the economy are strong? The answer is no," he contended.

"This only implies that the four-and-a-half years of NDA rule has destroyed and eroded the fundamentals of the country's economy. That is the big tragedy of the present government at the centre," he added.

To another query on reports that the government was planning to constitute panels to monitor functions of RBI, Moily said it would be a "very bad" idea.

"Having a managing committee over the regulator is a very bad idea and is unknown in world economy..No country practises it.

RBI cannot be managed as a government department. It is an independent autonomous organisation which has been created by an act of Parliament," he said.

"Patel is willing to have discussions with the government. Even the previous RBI governor Raghuram Rajan was keen on it.

The finance ministry can call a meeting every month to discuss with RBI to sort out misunderstandings if any. They cannot be solved by orders and interferences," Moily suggested.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.50 7.98
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
ICICI Bank 367.55 -0.66
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Jet Airways 346.85 8.07
Mindtree 838.20 -0.05
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
Info Edge 1,370.00 -0.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...