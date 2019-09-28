RBI Imposes Constraints on Lakshmi Vilas Bank Amid Police Probe
The RBI had initiated a so-called 'prompt corrective action' due to the high level of bad loans on Lakshmi Vilas' books, the lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and a negative return on assets for two years.
Representative image.
New Delhi: India's central bank issued a regulatory action on Lakshmi Vilas Bank, the lender said in a statement on Saturday, at the same time that police have started probing the bank's directors for alleged misappropriation of funds.
The Reserve Bank of India had initiated a so-called "prompt corrective action" due to the high level of bad loans on Lakshmi Vilas' books, the lack of sufficient capital to manage risks and a negative return on assets for two consecutive years, the bank said.
The RBI's action was aimed at improving the bank's performance and will not adversely impact its day-to-day operations, the statement added.
Under a corrective action, the RBI restricts lenders from issuing big corporate loans to reduce the lender's concentration of risk, while also limiting the opening of new branches, among other steps.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank is the latest Indian lender in India to face struggles in an already troubled banking sector plagued with bad loans.
Reuters reported on Friday that Indian financial services company Religare Finvest (RFL) has accused Lakshmi Vilas of misappropriating 7.9 billion rupees ($111.4 million) it kept with the bank as a fixed deposit, according to a copy of a complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing of the New Delhi police.
The private lender said in a statement on Friday that the registration of the police complaint against does not mean anything at this stage and that the bank will cooperate with the investigating agency and regulatory authorities.
The RBI's action could be a set back to Lakshmi Vilas plans to merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal.
Other banks such as IDBI Bank , Central Bank of India and United Bank of India are also under RBI prompt corrective actions.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|48.75
|-4.51
|Reliance
|1,309.05
|0.94
|SBI
|281.20
|-0.23
|HDFC
|2,035.90
|-1.32
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,773.70
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Phoenix Mills
|687.55
|-4.01
|Yes Bank
|48.80
|-4.41
|Bajaj Finance
|4,065.35
|1.61
|Liquid Bees
|1,000.00
|-0.00
|Reliance
|1,308.75
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|349.10
|1.47
|Bajaj Finance
|4,057.40
|1.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,643.50
|1.02
|ITC
|252.95
|1.02
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,550.35
|1.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|4,065.35
|1.61
|Bharti Airtel
|348.80
|1.41
|ITC
|252.90
|1.02
|Reliance
|1,308.75
|0.94
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,644.20
|0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|157.25
|-5.33
|Zee Entertain
|273.55
|-4.59
|Yes Bank
|48.75
|-4.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,480.80
|-4.34
|Tata Steel
|359.65
|-4.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|157.20
|-5.39
|Yes Bank
|48.80
|-4.41
|Tata Steel
|359.55
|-4.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,483.05
|-4.12
|ONGC
|131.45
|-3.98
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, Gives 5 Hilarious Options to Choose From
- This Model's Unique Catwalk At Paris Fashion Week Single-Handedly Stole the Show
- Swiss Firm Claims to Have Created World's First Guilt-Free Chocolate Bar
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro