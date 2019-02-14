RBI Imposes Rs 3.5 Crore Penalty on 3 PSU Banks for Violation of Banking Norms

The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has imposed Rs 3.5 crore penalties on three public sector banks, including PNB and OBC, for violation of various banking norms.The monetary penalty on the banks has been imposed for non-compliance with various directions issued by the RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, and on restructuring of accounts, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.A penalty of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Rs 1 crore each on Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India.The RBI, however, added that the fines have been imposed due to deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customer.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.