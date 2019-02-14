LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RBI Imposes Rs 3.5 Crore Penalty on 3 PSU Banks for Violation of Banking Norms

A penalty of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Rs 1 crore each on Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India.

PTI

Updated:February 14, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Imposes Rs 3.5 Crore Penalty on 3 PSU Banks for Violation of Banking Norms
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has imposed Rs 3.5 crore penalties on three public sector banks, including PNB and OBC, for violation of various banking norms.

The monetary penalty on the banks has been imposed for non-compliance with various directions issued by the RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, and on restructuring of accounts, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

A penalty of Rs 1.5 crore has been imposed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Rs 1 crore each on Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of India.

The RBI, however, added that the fines have been imposed due to deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customer.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,876.22 -157.89 ( -0.44%)

NIFTY 50

10,746.05 -47.60 ( -0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.25 30.57
Larsen 1,227.60 0.90
Reliance 1,224.20 -1.75
Indiabulls Hsg 656.60 6.09
Axis Bank 695.00 -0.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.00 30.73
Dewan Housing 127.90 15.69
ICICI Bank 343.10 0.91
Indiabulls Hsg 657.15 6.37
Eicher Motors 20,024.80 -0.63
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.25 30.57
Zee Entertain 433.45 6.19
Indiabulls Hsg 656.60 6.09
JSW Steel 280.65 3.48
Tata Motors 159.85 3.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 221.00 30.73
Tata Motors 159.65 3.17
Sun Pharma 440.65 2.20
IndusInd Bank 1,520.50 1.48
ICICI Bank 343.10 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 315.65 -4.19
IOC 124.65 -4.04
Hindalco 191.75 -3.25
Bharti Airtel 300.80 -3.14
GAIL 307.95 -2.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 301.05 -3.09
Infosys 739.80 -2.01
Asian Paints 1,399.45 -1.66
Reliance 1,225.50 -1.52
Coal India 217.00 -1.50
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram