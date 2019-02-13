LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
RBI Imposes Rs 5 Crore Penalty on Four PSU Banks, Including SBI

The monetary penalty on the banks has been imposed for non-compliance with various directions issued by RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, classification and reporting of frauds, and on restructuring of accounts.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
RBI Imposes Rs 5 Crore Penalty on Four PSU Banks, Including SBI
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday imposed penalties of Rs 5 crore on four public sector banks including SBI and Corporation Bank for violation of various banking norms.

The monetary penalty on the banks has been imposed for non-compliance with various directions issued by RBI on monitoring of end use of funds, exchange of information with other banks, classification and reporting of frauds, and on restructuring of accounts, RBI said in a statement.

A penalty of Rs 2 crore has been imposed on Corporation Bank and Rs 1 crore each State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India.

The RBI, however, added the fines are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
