GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

RBI Imposes Rs 58 Crore Penalty on ICICI Bank

The penalty is for non-compliance with directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on direct sale of securities from its held-to-maturity portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard.

Reuters

Updated:March 29, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Imposes Rs 58 Crore Penalty on ICICI Bank
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a rare move, imposed a penalty of approximately 58 Crore rupees on ICICI Bank Ltd, the country's third biggest lender, for failure to adhere to held-to-maturity (HTM) guidelines.

The penalty is for non-compliance with directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India on direct sale of securities from its HTM portfolio and specified disclosure in this regard, the RBI said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank did not elaborate on how ICICI Bank failed to comply with its norms.

Banks need to disclose the amount of securities they keep under the HTM segment under which the papers are held until maturity and cannot be used for intraday trading.

The RBI allows banks to sell securities from HTM subject to certain limits and disclosure rules.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,968.68 -205.71 ( -0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,113.70 -70.45 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 123.35 -18.90 -13.29
Titan Company 942.30 -0.10 -0.01
Tata Steel 571.05 -18.95 -3.21
Maruti Suzuki 8,861.10 +8.80 +0.10
TCS 2,849.15 +1.45 +0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Gujarat Gas 830.20 -6.05 -0.72
Bank of Baroda 142.20 -1.55 -1.08
Aarti Ind 1,144.20 +0.70 +0.06
Fortis Health 123.40 -19.05 -13.37
M&M Financial 461.80 +4.30 +0.94
See all Most Active »

Video Wall

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details

Recommended For You