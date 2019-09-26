In Relief for Customers, RBI Increases Withdrawal Limit to Rs 10,000 for PMC Bank Account Holders
The RBI had Tuesday imposed a slew of restrictions on the bank for six months, allowing withdrawal of only Rs 1,000 for the bank's depositors, leaving the customers, who are typically not from the well-heeled a worried lot.
Customers gather outside a branch of PMC Bank after RBI imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative lender. (Image : Twitter).
Mumbai: In a relief to the harried customers of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, the Reserve Bank Thursday increased the cash withdrawal limit to Rs 10,000 per account, which will help over 60 percent customers of the crippled lender.
The RBI had Tuesday imposed a slew of restrictions on the bank for six months, allowing withdrawal of only Rs 1,000 for the bank's depositors, leaving the customers, who are typically not from the well-heeled a worried lot.
The move came after the central bank has found certain irregularities in the bank, including under-reporting of NPAs and had put restriction on fresh lending.
"It has been decided to allow depositors to withdraw a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 (including the Rs 1,000 already withdrawn) of the total balance held in every savings bank account or current account or any other deposit account," RBI said in a release.
The regulator said, the higher limit is subject to fact the customer does not have any liability with the bank by way of loans of surety for a third-party loan.
With the above relaxation, more than 60 percent of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.
RBI said the above relaxation has been granted with a view to reducing the hardship of depositors.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|281.85
|0.57
|HDFC Bank
|1,242.50
|0.23
|ICICI Bank
|451.95
|4.09
|HDFC
|2,063.20
|-0.33
|Infosys
|782.55
|-1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,193.45
|1.70
|Zee Entertain
|286.70
|5.44
|SBI
|281.90
|0.62
|ICICI Bank
|452.05
|4.05
|Yes Bank
|51.05
|-4.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|166.10
|6.34
|M&M
|566.95
|6.03
|Coal India
|203.30
|5.56
|Zee Entertain
|286.70
|4.85
|ONGC
|137.05
|4.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|166.15
|6.47
|M&M
|567.10
|6.00
|Coal India
|203.05
|5.32
|ONGC
|136.90
|4.15
|ICICI Bank
|452.05
|4.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.05
|-4.93
|Infosys
|782.55
|-1.27
|HUL
|2,034.40
|-0.83
|HCL Tech
|1,045.15
|-0.83
|Wipro
|237.10
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Long-Lost '8th Continent' Was Just Discovered, and You May Already Have Visited It
- Aamna Sharif is Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Komolika
- Sachin Tendulkar, Mumbai Police Salute Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- An Amazon Exec Was Promoting Echo Buds on Live TV While Wearing Apple AirPods
- Amazon’s New Echo Dot, Echo And Echo Studio Speakers Can Now be Pro-ordered in India