Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

RBI Invites Applications for Testing New Products for Retail Payments under Regulatory Sandbox

Announcing the opening of first cohort under the RS with retail payments as its theme, the RBI said the window for submission of applications will be be open from November 15 to December 15, 2019.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
RBI Invites Applications for Testing New Products for Retail Payments under Regulatory Sandbox
Representative image.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday invited applications for testing new products and services for retail payments system under the regulatory sandbox scheme.

Earlier in August, the RBI had permitted startups, banks and financial institutions to set up regulatory sandbox (RS) for live testing of innovative products in areas like retail payments, digital KYC and wealth management.

Announcing the opening of first cohort under the RS with retail payments as its theme, the RBI said the window for submission of applications will be be open from November 15 to December 15, 2019.

"The adoption of 'retail payments' as the theme is expected to spur innovation in digital payments space and help in offering payment services to the unserved and under-served segment of the population.

"Migration to digital modes of making a payment can obviate some of the costs associated with a cash economy and can give customers a friction-free experience," it said.

The innovative products/services which, among others, will be considered for inclusion under RS, like mobile payments including feature phone based payment services, offline payment solutions (as internet connectivity issues remain unresolved in large areas), and contactless payments.

The objective of the regulatory sandbox is to foster responsible innovation in financial services, promote efficiency and bring benefit to consumers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,941.30 +50.70 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.15 -0.68
Infosys 709.00 3.07
HDFC 2,181.30 2.48
Tata Steel 409.15 2.42
SBI 314.30 0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 66.10 -0.75
Welspun Corp 141.05 -3.46
Infosys 709.00 3.05
CG Power 14.65 4.94
Indiabulls Hsg 218.45 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 214.85 6.12
JSW Steel 250.20 5.30
Bajaj Finserv 8,706.60 3.84
Coal India 215.00 3.81
Infosys 709.00 3.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 215.05 3.74
Infosys 709.00 3.05
Vedanta 157.30 2.88
HDFC 2,181.35 2.48
Tata Steel 409.15 2.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 296.10 -4.33
IOC 138.70 -2.77
Maruti Suzuki 7,424.00 -2.55
Hero Motocorp 2,643.50 -2.35
IndusInd Bank 1,352.30 -2.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,423.05 -2.54
Hero Motocorp 2,643.35 -2.34
IndusInd Bank 1,351.75 -2.01
Tata Motors 172.15 -1.57
Power Grid Corp 194.70 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram