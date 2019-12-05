Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Inflation Rise Pauses RBI's Lending Rate Cut Spree to Boost Economy, GDP Forecast Cut from 6.1% to 5%

Bankers and economists had widely expected the central bank to cut rates for a sixth time to support a slowing economy, whose growth rate slipped further to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent.

News18.com

Updated:December 5, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Inflation Rise Pauses RBI's Lending Rate Cut Spree to Boost Economy, GDP Forecast Cut from 6.1% to 5%
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)

Mumbai:The Reserve Bank on Thursday unexpectedly kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on concerns of headline inflation breaching its medium-term target, despite a worrying slowdown in the economy.

After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent.

Bankers and economists had widely expected the central bank to cut rates for a sixth time to support a slowing economy, whose growth rate slipped further to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from 7 per cent a year back.

The RBI reiterated it would maintain an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive economic growth but cut its GDP growth forecast to 5 per cent for the 2019-20 fiscal year (April to March) from 6 per cent earlier estimate.

"The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture," the committee said in a statement.

Das said this was a "temporary pause" in the interest rate cutting cycle and the MPC will be better placed to decide on it in February after more data comes in and the government brings out its Budget for 2020-21.

"Let the impact of 135 basis point cut play out more," he said adding timing was important rather than mechanically cutting rates. In the five reductions this year, the RBI has cut key interest rate by a total of 135 basis points. "The need at this juncture is to address impediments, which are holding back investments," the RBI said.

Stating that headline inflation at 4.6 per cent in October was "much higher than expected," the central bank raised upwards its inflation forecast for the second half of the fiscal year to 5.1-4.7 per cent from 3.5-3.7 per cent seen previously.

Inflation in October for the first time in more than a year breached the RBI's 4 per cent medium-term target. This primarily was due to uptick in prices of vegetables such as onion and tomatoes, Das said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,045.25 +2.05 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 531.90 0.50
Reliance 1,560.45 0.50
Zee Entertain 294.45 4.66
Yes Bank 62.45 -0.87
HDFC AMC 3,222.00 -3.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 62.50 -0.87
HDFC AMC 3,221.00 -3.25
TCS 2,114.35 1.70
ICICI Bank 531.90 0.48
SBI 338.80 -0.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 294.45 4.66
TCS 2,115.00 1.76
Larsen 1,303.50 1.43
ITC 246.00 1.17
Britannia 3,081.00 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,114.35 1.70
Larsen 1,303.20 1.40
ITC 246.00 1.17
Tech Mahindra 765.50 0.90
Reliance 1,560.65 0.52
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 197.90 -2.39
JSW Steel 254.00 -2.23
GAIL 120.85 -1.95
Sun Pharma 435.65 -1.81
Bharti Airtel 453.65 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 436.00 -1.74
Bharti Airtel 453.40 -1.62
Tata Steel 403.35 -1.41
IndusInd Bank 1,525.85 -1.18
SBI 338.80 -0.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com