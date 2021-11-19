RBI Launches New Ombudsman Scheme: Step by Step Guide to File Complaint Online

In a bid to strengthen its grievance redressal mechanism for customer complaints against regulated entities like banks, payment service operators and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NFFCs), the Reserve Bank of India recently launched an Integrated Ombudsman Scheme. The ‘One Nation-One Ombudsman’ will give customers a single point of contact for filing complaints, tracking and receiving feedback. Customers will be able to cut the unnecessary hassle in the complaint filing process and will get solutions with ease. If you also have a complaint that you wish to report here’s how you can do it under the new Ombudsman Scheme.

There are multiple ways to file your complaint under the ombudsman scheme. You may choose to file your complaint online by visiting their website https://cms.rbi.org.in or may choose to complain through an email at CRPC@rbi.org.in. Toll-free number 14448 can also be used to file the complaint. You can also send your complaint physically by filling out a form and mailing it to the RBI’s ‘Centralised Receipt and Processing Centre’ in Chandigarh.

To file your complaint online follow these simple steps

- Log on to cms.rbi.org.in and click on the ‘File A Complaint’ option available on the homepage. Next, you need to verify the captcha before validating your mobile number with mobile.

- Enter the required personal details and select the entity against whom you wish to register your complaint.

- Give the details of the complaint that you had filed with the regulated entity and attach a copy of the complaint.

- Give the card number, loan or deposit account details to lodge a complaint.

- Select the complaint category from the drop-down menu available for example loan and advances or mobile banking.

- Now select the subcategory of your complaint from the available options

- Provide factual details of the complaint and give details of the dispute amount and compensation sought

- Review your complaint before finally submitting it. Save a copy for future use and record.

The Ombudsman scheme has been introduced with an aim to enhance customer confidence by effectively addressing grievances on fraud and failure of payment related to the prepaid instrument. The scheme will also strive to make the redressal mechanism simple and transparent for the customers.

