Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

RBI Launches New Prepaid Payment Instrument for Digital Transactions

In the monetary policy review earlier this month, the RBI had said it will introduce these kind of PPIs in order to promote small value digital transactions.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RBI Launches New Prepaid Payment Instrument for Digital Transactions
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday introduced a new semi-closed prepaid payment instrument (PPI) which can be used for transaction of goods and services up to a limit of Rs 10,000.

The loading facility of the instrument will be linked only from a bank account.

In the monetary policy review earlier this month, the RBI had said it will introduce these kind of PPIs in order to promote small value digital transactions.

"To give impetus to small value digital payments and for enhanced user experience, it has been decided to introduce a new type of semi-closed PPI," RBI said in a notification.

The main features of these instruments are: such PPIs will be issued by bank and non-bank PPI issuers after obtaining minimum details of the PPI holder.

The minimum details will necessarily include a mobile number verified with one time pin (OTP) and a self-declaration of name and unique identity/identification number, among others.

"These PPIs shall be reloadable in nature and issued in card or electronic form. Loading/reloading shall be only from a bank account. The amount loaded in such PPIs during any month shall not exceed Rs 10,000 and the total amount loaded during the financial year shall not exceed Rs 1,20,000," the RBI said.

The amount outstanding at any point of time in such PPIs should not exceed Rs 10,000, RBI said, adding these PPIs will be used only for purchase of goods and services and not for funds transfer.

The instrument issuers will provide an option to close the PPI at any time and also allow to transfer the funds back to source (payment source from where the PPI was loaded) at the time of closure, it added.

There are currently three kinds of PPIs allowed by RBI -- closed system, semi-closed and open PPIs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,411.20 -0.46
India Nippon 305.85 2.46
Indiabulls Hsg 309.90 4.77
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
Dixon Technolog 3,740.70 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.20 3.12
IndusInd Bank 1,521.35 1.69
ONGC 126.00 1.08
Bharti Airtel 457.35 0.59
Hero Motocorp 2,433.45 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 560.60 -1.88
Reliance 1,545.95 -1.59
HDFC Bank 1,289.30 -1.00
TCS 2,215.00 -0.78
Tech Mahindra 770.00 -0.75
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram