LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bank of India, 2 Other Banks Taken Off RBI's Weak-Bank Watch List

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, The RBI said.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bank of India, 2 Other Banks Taken Off RBI's Weak-Bank Watch List
Representative image
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday removed three state-owned banks from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on them.

"It has been decided that Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and have Net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6 per cent as per third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," the RBI said in a statement.

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said.

Hence, it has been decided to remove the restrictions placed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) under PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and close monitoring, the apex bank added.

Commeting on the RBI's decision, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said: "Government's sustained 4R's strategy for banking transformation delivers again. 3 better-performing PSBs (BoM, BoI & OBC) exit PCA. Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence."

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,256.69 +665.44 ( +1.87%)

NIFTY 50

10,830.95 +179.15 ( +1.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 364.45 -0.40
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Dewan Housing 135.90 -15.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 135.85 -15.93
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Indiabulls Hsg 665.35 -1.28
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.70 4.60
Tata Motors 181.20 3.78
GAIL 332.15 3.28
Infosys 749.55 3.26
Titan Company 995.80 2.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 722.95 4.64
Tata Motors 181.25 3.99
Infosys 749.60 3.41
Reliance 1,227.10 2.70
Kotak Mahindra 1,253.25 2.60
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.10 -2.71
Bajaj Finserv 6,091.90 -2.49
Zee Entertain 380.20 -2.22
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.30
Indiabulls Hsg 664.70 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 194.30 -2.56
HCL Tech 1,005.20 -1.17
Bajaj Finance 2,570.35 -1.00
ICICI Bank 364.25 -0.27
Coal India 225.15 -0.13
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram