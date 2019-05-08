Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

RBI Likely to Cut Interest Rate Again in June; No Cut Thereafter

RBI had cut interest rate by 25 basis points each in February and April to boost economic growth.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 1:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RBI Likely to Cut Interest Rate Again in June; No Cut Thereafter
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut interest rates one more time in June before rising inflation pressures and elevated fiscal deficits leave little room for further accommodation in rest of the year, IHS Markit said Wednesday.

RBI had cut interest rate by 25 basis points each in February and April to boost economic growth.

In a report on the forecast for global monetary policy actions and resulting economic impact, the London-based global information provider said RBI is likely to tighten its monetary policy stance in early-to-mid 2020.

"With both domestic and global growth slowing and inflation in India remaining below the RBI's inflation target, it is now increasingly likely the RBI will proceed with another rate cut in June.

"Beyond June, intensifying inflation pressures and elevated fiscal deficits will leave little room for further accommodation, and we expect no additional rate cuts in 2019 with the monetary policy likely to switch to tightening in early-to-mid-2020," it said.

Monetary policy easing, coupled with the relaxation of lending rules and greater election-driven fiscal spending in the first quarter of 2019, will provide some support to growth during the first half of 2019-20 fiscal, it said.

The report noted that food and fuel prices should accelerate in coming months particularly in the event of a sub-normal monsoon, and headline inflation would cross 5 per cent mark by the second half of 2019, and average 4.2 per cent in 2019 and 5.3 per cent in 2020.

IHS said globally monetary tightening cycle seems to be over for now.

The acceleration in global growth that occurred in 2017 led some key central banks to begin a steady -- albeit slow -- tightening of monetary policy. The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England were in the vanguard.

Other central banks like in Mexico, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines followed suit.

"With growth still strong in the first half of 2018, this tightening bias remained in place. However, because of rising trade tensions and the global slump in manufacturing, growth began to weaken during the second half of the year. With inflation showing no signs of accelerating, central banks responded accordingly," it said.

The Fed initiated its now-famous 'pivot' by indicating there would be fewer rate hikes in the near future and the reductions in its balance sheet would be more measured.

The European Central Bank, after stopping its bond purchases, announced new long-term loans to banks and signaled that any rate hikes were a long way off.

"The apparent end of the mild tightening cycle - and the possible beginning of a new mild easing cycle - will have multiple ramifications," it said.

Some central banks have also begun to ease such as the People's Bank of China and the RBI; others will likely follow or at minimum leave interest rates on hold for a while.

The lack of further tightening - and in some cases, easing - will help to stabilise growth and limit any further deceleration.

Long-term interest rates in many parts of the world will likely fall further, it said.

"On balance, these moves are likely to mean weaker currencies in those economies where central banks have taken bolder easing actions, in particular, the Fed's pivot will reduce depreciation pressures for many economies, allowing central banks to ease even more. With growth and inflation expected to remain low, the risks to the interest rate outlook are skewed to the downside," the report added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,866.85 -409.78 ( -1.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,381.60 -116.30 ( -1.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 340.50 -7.76
Reliance 1,306.00 -2.79
ICICI Bank 382.30 -1.09
Yes Bank 161.10 -2.22
HDFC 1,929.75 -1.86
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,305.05 -2.94
Zee Entertain 341.15 -7.60
Yes Bank 161.25 -2.01
Bajaj Auto 2,965.05 -2.26
SBI 298.70 -2.34
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 960.35 0.97
JSW Steel 290.35 0.78
BPCL 381.10 0.59
Coal India 249.65 0.34
TCS 2,156.00 0.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,134.95 0.73
TCS 2,163.00 0.59
Coal India 249.45 0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 340.50 -7.76
Vedanta 158.90 -2.81
Tata Motors 185.40 -2.91
Reliance 1,306.00 -2.79
Bajaj Finance 2,982.00 -1.16
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,305.05 -2.94
Vedanta 158.95 -2.72
Tata Motors 185.85 -2.65
Bajaj Finance 2,987.65 -1.05
SBI 298.70 -2.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram