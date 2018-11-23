English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RBI Likely to Maintain Status Quo on Policy Rates: Report
The report says the government's new procurement policy will support prices of agricultural produce going ahead.
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep the key policy rates unchanged at its ensuing policy review meet next month, amid easing global crude oil prices and robust agriculture production, says a report.
According to Dun & Bradstreet Economy forecast, the robust agriculture production and softening of vegetables and fruits prices will also help in keeping the food inflation under check.
The report further said that the government's new procurement policy will support prices of agricultural produce going ahead.
D&B expects the CPI inflation to be in the range of 2.8-3 per cent and WPI inflation to be in the range of 4.8-5 per cent during November this year.
"The risks emanating from global crude oil prices have eased to an extent as oil prices are likely to fall or remain subdued in the near term. This has partially dispelled concerns over one of the primary factors affecting India's current account deficit, fiscal slippage and inflationary dynamics," Dun & Bradstreet India Lead Economist Arun Singh said.
Singh further said the return of foreign investors in Indian markets, stability in rupee, strengthening of industrial production and benign inflation have provided much required support to expectations of economic growth revival.
However, bad assets in the banking system continue to increase and concerns over probable tightening of regulations in the non-banking segment will also lead to some disruption in the overall financial system in the near-term till clarity emerges, he noted.
"It would be interesting to know the decision taken by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy review. Our assessment is that RBI will maintain a status quo in the policy rate," Singh added.
According to Dun & Bradstreet Economy forecast, the robust agriculture production and softening of vegetables and fruits prices will also help in keeping the food inflation under check.
The report further said that the government's new procurement policy will support prices of agricultural produce going ahead.
D&B expects the CPI inflation to be in the range of 2.8-3 per cent and WPI inflation to be in the range of 4.8-5 per cent during November this year.
"The risks emanating from global crude oil prices have eased to an extent as oil prices are likely to fall or remain subdued in the near term. This has partially dispelled concerns over one of the primary factors affecting India's current account deficit, fiscal slippage and inflationary dynamics," Dun & Bradstreet India Lead Economist Arun Singh said.
Singh further said the return of foreign investors in Indian markets, stability in rupee, strengthening of industrial production and benign inflation have provided much required support to expectations of economic growth revival.
However, bad assets in the banking system continue to increase and concerns over probable tightening of regulations in the non-banking segment will also lead to some disruption in the overall financial system in the near-term till clarity emerges, he noted.
"It would be interesting to know the decision taken by the RBI in its upcoming monetary policy review. Our assessment is that RBI will maintain a status quo in the policy rate," Singh added.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 The Curse of Gorakhpur: Encephalitis Deaths Continue
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|705.70
|0.05
|HDFC Bank
|2,005.50
|-0.66
|Reliance
|1,102.85
|-0.90
|TCS
|1,812.55
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|195.55
|-1.24
|Torrent Pharma
|1,643.15
|0.39
|Dewan Housing
|232.40
|-1.06
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|ICICI Bank
|351.95
|-1.36
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|458.85
|4.59
|Adani Ports
|368.15
|1.91
|Larsen
|1,410.15
|0.57
|ONGC
|152.25
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,873.70
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|367.15
|1.73
|Larsen
|1,409.35
|0.49
|HDFC
|1,874.50
|0.35
|ONGC
|152.20
|0.30
|TCS
|1,815.25
|0.19
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|746.10
|-2.99
|IOC
|138.25
|-2.37
|Grasim
|843.35
|-2.36
|UltraTechCement
|3,950.40
|-2.31
|Hindalco
|218.10
|-2.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.75
|-3.02
|Tata Steel
|539.95
|-2.28
|Wipro
|307.45
|-2.10
|Axis Bank
|614.30
|-1.92
|Coal India
|256.75
|-1.61
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur
- Rahul Mahajan Ties the Knot For Third Time With Kazakhstan's Model Natalya Ilina
- Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro For Rs 12,999